Don’t Make People Start Over to Move Forward

For Americans with disabilities, a new job, training opportunity or better future shouldn’t disappear simply because they cross a state line.

Yet that can happen under today’s fragmented Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) system. A person who has worked with VR to identify a career goal and secure needed supports may face new applications, eligibility requirements and delays after moving to another state.

That needs to change.

Today, Able Americans is releasing a new policy paper, “Making Vocational Rehabilitation Portable for Americans With Disabilities,” calling for greater portability of VR supports so people with disabilities can pursue employment and education opportunities across state lines without unnecessarily losing the assistance that helped them get there.

The principle is simple: support should follow the person—not be trapped by a ZIP code.

Portability would give people with disabilities greater freedom to pursue the jobs, education and training that fit their goals while reducing needless bureaucratic barriers.

And this isn’t just a policy debate. It’s about real people.

Alongside the paper, Able Americans is releasing a new video in our Faces of the Disability Crisis series, featuring Nina’s story and showing why greater flexibility and continuity in disability services matter.

Watch “Nina’s Story” on YouTube

America’s disability system should be built around helping people move forward—not making them start over.

Read the new policy paper. Watch Nina’s story. And help us make sure opportunity—not bureaucracy—follows people with disabilities wherever life takes them.