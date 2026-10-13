Curtis Hill: The Florida-Starbucks DEI Settlement Is No Political Stunt

When it comes to DEI, corporate “boards need not follow the nearest political coalition. They simply need to read the law,” writes former Indiana Attorney General Curtis T. Hill, Jr., who now serves with the Free Enterprise Project and Project 21.

In a commentary syndicated through InsideSources and published at The Boston Herald, Curtis writes:

The law provides a remedy for a particular injury, but not a standing order to recalibrate society. Two kinds of remedial conduct remain lawful. The first is a court order, or a short voluntary plan, after an employer is shown to have excluded people from a specific job category. That remedy must be temporary, aimed at that imbalance, and must not lock other workers out of jobs they would otherwise get. The second is race-neutral work that widens the pool: Recruit at more schools and open mentoring and training to every qualified employee. Measuring outcomes by race is lawful. Using race as a plus factor in selecting those outcomes is not. The law leaves employers plenty of room to widen opportunity. What it does not leave them is room to decide who deserves that opportunity based on race or sex.

Read Curtis’s entire commentary below.

Florida’s recent DEI settlement with Starbucks is not a political stunt. It is enforcement of a statute that has been on the books since 1964: An employer may not decide who gets hired, paid, promoted or mentored because of race or sex.

As a result of the Florida settlement, Starbucks will pay $1 million, certify compliance for four years, and drop race- and sex-based goals and preferences nationwide. The company acknowledged no liability. It did not have to. The law does not require a confession. It just requires that the next hiring decision be made on merit.

The Florida case is one file in a much larger legal campaign. Missouri sued Starbucks on the same theory and is appealing a dismissal. Florida and Indiana settled with Deloitte alongside a federal False Claims Act case in which Deloitte paid $21.5 million to the Justice Department and $1.2 million each to Florida and Indiana.

State attorneys general have warned Costco, banks and law firms, and they have sued proxy advisers that folded DEI criteria into “objective” voting advice.

Washington is moving in the same direction. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has withdrawn its old affirmative-action guidelines. The Justice Department is treating race-conscious contractor programs as a fraud problem when a company certified that it does not discriminate.

Other attorneys general are running the opposite campaign. They are suing to block federal anti-DEI contract clauses and telling employers in their states that inclusion programs remain lawful. Companies now face conflicting legal pressure from state attorneys general about what the federal rule requires.

Boards need not follow the nearest political coalition. They simply need to read the law.

Title VII forbids an employment action motivated in whole or in part by race or sex. There is no “diversity interest” exception in private employment. The Supreme Court never created one. Students for Fair Admissions closed the university version of that theory.

In 2025, the Supreme Court held in Ames v. Ohio Department of Youth Services that a White or male plaintiff does not carry a heavier burden than a Black or female plaintiff. The statute already said that. The court just made it unmistakable: Discrimination is discrimination. The identity of the victim does not change the offense.

That does not mean that a company is powerless to remedy actual discrimination. A narrow door remains open under United Steelworkers v. Weber and Johnson v. Transportation Agency. A private employer may use a temporary, carefully limited race- or sex-conscious plan if three things are true.

First, there is a manifest imbalance in a traditionally segregated job category at that workplace, not a national statistic and not a sermon about American history.

Second, the plan does not lock other workers out of jobs they would otherwise obtain.

Third, the measure ends when the imbalance is corrected.

The law provides a remedy for a particular injury, but not a standing order to recalibrate society.

Two kinds of remedial conduct remain lawful. The first is a court order, or a short voluntary plan, after an employer is shown to have excluded people from a specific job category. That remedy must be temporary, aimed at that imbalance, and must not lock other workers out of jobs they would otherwise get.

The second is race-neutral work that widens the pool: Recruit at more schools and open mentoring and training to every qualified employee. Measuring outcomes by race is lawful. Using race as a plus factor in selecting those outcomes is not.

The law leaves employers plenty of room to widen opportunity. What it does not leave them is room to decide who deserves that opportunity based on race or sex.