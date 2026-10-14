AEI Report Highlights Able Americans’ Vision for Greater Choice and Control

What if government disability funding followed the individual instead of being controlled by separate programs and bureaucracies?

That’s the vision Able Americans Director Rachel Barkley brings to a new American Enterprise Institute (AEI) report on expanding economic opportunity for Americans with disabilities.

In Technology and Policy as Force Multipliers in Advancing Economic Mobility for Americans with Disabilities, authors Matthew Leger and Tom Dawson highlight Barkley’s proposal to transform ABLE accounts into “ABLE backpacks.”

Under her concept, funding from different government programs, including vocational rehabilitation (VR) and Medicaid, could be deposited into an individual’s account. Rather than navigating separate government funding streams, Americans with disabilities would have greater flexibility to direct resources toward the services and supports that best meet their needs.

Barkley also advocates putting more VR funding directly in individuals’ hands. With appropriate oversight, she argues, this approach could reduce money spent on program administration and micromanagement while allowing Americans with disabilities to choose the providers best suited to them. Greater consumer choice could also encourage a more competitive and responsive marketplace.

Both ideas reflect a principle at the heart of Able Americans’ work: People should have greater control over the government resources intended to help them.

The result could be less bureaucracy, greater choice and more opportunity for Americans with disabilities to pursue work and independence on their own terms.

Read the full AEI report

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