Black Conservatives Sound Alarm on Socialism’s Threat to Black America

New Project 21 Monograph Examines Socialism’s Record and Offers a Path Toward Economic Freedom

Washington, D.C. — What does socialism’s resurgence in American politics mean for black Americans? A new monograph from the Project 21 black leadership network examines that question through the lens of history, public policy and the experiences of black communities.

What Socialism Means for Black America examines socialism’s historical failures, its growing influence on American public policy and the risks it poses to economic independence, strong families and individual liberty. The monograph challenges the notion that greater government control is the answer to persistent problems facing black communities. Instead, it argues that prosperity and opportunity depend on policies that encourage entrepreneurship, homeownership, strong families and personal responsibility.

“Socialism isn’t the solution for blacks. It’s worse than Jim Crow,” said Project 21 Chairman Horace Cooper. “It destroys wealth creation and is destructive to society. Black Americans are working hard to pursue the American Dream, and socialism will pull the rug right out from under them. It punishes hard work, creativity and sacrifice — qualities deeply woven into the black American experience. Trading our chance for success in a capitalistic system in exchange for the promises of socialism is a fool’s errand. If you want blacks to go to the back of the economic bus, socialism is the fastest way to make that happen.”

The publication arrives at a pivotal moment, as self-described socialist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani advances proposals for government-run grocery stores and other initiatives that would expand government’s role in everyday economic life.

But Project 21 argues that the dangers extend far beyond New York City.

Drawing on historical examples, contemporary policy debates and the experiences of black Americans, the monograph examines:

Socialism’s devastating historical record , including the human and economic costs of collectivist systems.

, including the human and economic costs of collectivist systems. The growing appeal of socialism in America , including proposals for government-run businesses and expanded public control.

, including proposals for government-run businesses and expanded public control. The consequences of government dependency , particularly for black families, neighborhoods and economic mobility.

, particularly for black families, neighborhoods and economic mobility. The influence of collectivist ideology on American institutions, education and public policy.

on American institutions, education and public policy. A better path forward, emphasizing private ownership, entrepreneurship, family stability and individual freedom.

“Black Americans don’t need another generation of government promises that fail to deliver,” said Terris Todd, Project 21’s Director of Coalitions and Outreach. “We need policies that help families build wealth, strengthen their communities and pass opportunity on to their children. This monograph explains why socialism threatens those goals and why economic independence must remain our priority.”

Rather than simply criticizing socialism, the publication offers a positive vision for black American advancement rooted in the principles of economic freedom, individual initiative and strong families.

What Socialism Means for Black America is available to read online at Project21.org. PDF copies are also available for downloading and printing, and physical copies may be requested from the National Center for Public Policy Research.

About Project 21

The Project 21 black leadership network, established more than 30 years ago by the National Center for Public Policy Research, promotes the views of black Americans whose entrepreneurial spirit, dedication to family and commitment to individual responsibility have not traditionally been echoed by the nation’s civil rights establishment.

Founded in 1982, the National Center for Public Policy Research is a nonpartisan, independent think tank dedicated to free-market solutions and the cause of individual liberty. Sign up for email updates here. Contributions to the National Center are tax-deductible and greatly appreciated and may be earmarked exclusively for the use of Project 21.