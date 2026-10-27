Paris, Socialism and the Warning Signs Black America Shouldn’t Ignore

What should black Americans learn from the unrest unfolding in France, the rise of socialist activism on American campuses and the struggles facing many U.S. cities?

The Project 21 black leadership network posed that question to its ambassadors, asking them to consider what political instability and socialist policies could mean for black families, businesses and communities. Their answers took different paths — touching on everything from government dependency and economic ownership to immigration, faith, family and personal responsibility — but shared a common concern: Black Americans should pay close attention to the warning signs and consider what it will take to build stronger, more prosperous and self-sufficient communities.

Dr. Ronald D. Gates, Sr., Project 21 Ambassador:

The unrest in Paris, rising socialist activism on American campuses and struggles in U.S. cities remind black Americans of the dangers of political instability, excessive government control and economic dependency. History warns that policies discouraging entrepreneurship, weakening personal responsibility and increasing government dependence can disproportionately harm black families, businesses and communities. While addressing inequality is essential, true empowerment comes through economic ownership, quality education, strong families and opportunities for wealth creation. The greatest lesson is that lasting freedom and prosperity are built through faith, personal responsibility, economic independence and leadership that empowers communities rather than making them dependent on government. For black Americans, the danger of that dependency is that it can weaken the very communities it claims to help.

Horace Cooper, Project 21 Chairman

In Paris, America is witnessing the consequences of an immigration policy that failed to require assimilation. France operated with open arms to migrants in need without requiring those migrants to learn to love France and understand France’s compassion. The DSA socialist platform wants America to open its borders to let every person interested come in. If we do that, we’ll have the same problem that France has. The opportunity to build a life in a host country is a privilege, not an entitlement — whether in America or in France — and it should be met with gratitude and respect. When a nation forgets that migrants must be grateful and desire to become proud citizens of their new host country, you get the rioting, looting and outright hate for the generous people who opened their country to welcome them in the first place. Open borders won’t make friends; they’ll literally import those who hate your country most.

Steven Perry, Project 21 Ambassador

Black Americans should pay close attention to the unrest in Paris, the rise of socialist activism on college campuses and the struggles facing many American cities. These developments should remind us that political promises must be measured by their results, not their rhetoric. As a pastor serving urban communities, I believe our greatest priorities must be strengthening families, creating economic opportunities, improving education, protecting businesses and building safer neighborhoods. My concern with socialism is not its stated desire to help the poor. Scripture commands us to care for the vulnerable. My concern is when government dependency replaces personal responsibility, entrepreneurship, faith and community ownership. Black America cannot build generational wealth through government assistance alone. We must emphasize ownership, education, entrepreneurship and economic independence. History reminds us that black churches, businesses and institutions helped sustain our communities through some of America’s darkest periods. We must recover that determination. Political instability, destructive protests, excessive taxation and policies that discourage investment can devastate the very communities they claim to help. However, capitalism without compassion and accountability is equally concerning. The Black Church must reclaim its responsibility to develop people spiritually, economically and socially. Our allegiance must not be to socialism, capitalism, liberalism or conservatism, but to the Kingdom of God. Black America doesn’t need more political promises. We need measurable results, strong families, thriving businesses and communities empowered to build lasting generational wealth.

Kendall Qualls, Project 21 Ambassador

From an elevated view of the world, the Muslim and North African riots in Paris look a lot like America’s 1960s–70s unrest. It was never about equality. Socialists and Marxists have always used uneducated, young, angry mobs to weaken capitalism, Western civilization and Christian nations. Fifty years later, the children and grandchildren of those earlier rioters are worse off — trapped in generational poverty, with inner-city schools graduating students who can barely read — while the socialist leaders who used them are now wealthy and entrenched in positions of power and influence, chairing university departments, holding elected office and shaping public institutions.

DawnMarie Alexander Boursiquot, Project 21 Ambassador:

Black Americans should look at unrest abroad and at home with clear eyes—not because every protest is a riot or every public program is socialism, but because instability and concentrated power can put ordinary families, workers and small businesses at risk. In France, hundreds of thousands marched over living costs and school conditions, many peacefully. On the margins, violence and looting erupted; in Limoges, fire devastated the historic city hall. These events do not prove that one ideology caused the unrest. They do show what can happen when real grievances meet political volatility and civic trust gives way to destruction. On American campuses, socialist ideas deserve serious debate rather than reflexive dismissal. Gallup found that 43% of Americans viewed socialism positively in 2026, while capitalism and free enterprise remained more popular. That is a measure of public opinion, not proof of what students believe or what any particular policy will do. But it should prompt an honest question: When government promises security by taking greater control of economic life, who decides what gets produced, what it costs and who receives it? History offers warnings, though it should be handled carefully. Ayaan Hirsi Ali has described waiting with her mother for government food rations in Somalia. Her account is one person’s experience, not proof that every social program leads to deprivation. But it makes the stakes of dependence and lost choice vivid. The frequently repeated claim that communist regimes caused 100 million deaths is disputed, so our argument should not depend on presenting that total as settled fact. The warning for black families is especially urgent because economic security is already fragile: Pew found that 64% of black adults rated their finances fair or poor, and 28% said they could not cover three months of expenses using any of the resources surveyed if they lost their income. Policies that weaken work, ownership, local businesses or personal initiative could deepen that vulnerability. That is a risk to examine — not a certainty to exaggerate. We can confront injustice without surrendering our agency to sweeping promises or allowing political anger to become contempt for our country. My faith grounds my belief in human dignity and identity in Christ; the broader civic case is just as plain: Families need safety, opportunity, honest institutions and room to build. The task is not to ignore America’s failures. It is to repair them without destroying the freedoms and moral foundations that make repair possible.

Emery McClendon, Project 21 Ambassador

The riots and social upheaval in France should send a chilling alarm through black communities here in the United States. Civil unrest has a tendency to hit black communities first, disrupting commerce and undermining the well-being of those neighborhoods. As unrest escalates in European countries, black Americans should take it as a stark reminder of what it’s like to lose retail stores, grocery stores and housing as a result of mass destruction. They must also come to grips with the fact that agitation is usually promoted in black communities first, and black families become adversely affected through arrests, loss of lives, loss of income and displacement. Socialism, which could emerge from widespread violence such as we are witnessing in France, would drastically reduce the well-being of minority communities in the United States. The rise of socialist activism on college campuses could also have a direct impact on black communities, because many black Americans feel like they share the same struggles, and will be drawn into the fight. The warnings are real, especially as many black Americans currently feel the crunch of inflation, higher fuel prices, and a sense of abandonment by those who represent them in government. What black Americans should learn from this is that we must rally to keep our communities strong and resist the vain promises of socialists, because under such a system black communities would fare worse than their counterparts. We need to thrive, resist lawlessness and strengthen our nation, our businesses and our communities.

David L. Lowery, Jr., Project 21 Ambassador:

It is time for the black community to stand up and become more self-sufficient. Too often, the black community is divided by skin tone, education and economic status — the haves and the have-nots. At the same time, the black family structure has been destroyed by the powers that be, and too many of our black leaders have become part of the problem, failing to stand up for the communities they claim to represent. To the black leaders who read this: Can you look yourself in the mirror and honestly say that you have uplifted the black community and improved the quality of life for the people you serve? Have you helped families rise out of poverty, dependence and despair? Black men and women are forming fewer stable families. Too many of our children are being failed educationally, leaving school without the reading and writing skills they need to succeed. And too many black neighborhoods still lack the economic stability, ownership and investment necessary to build lasting prosperity. Money flows through our communities every day, yet too little of it is reinvested in black families, black businesses and black neighborhoods. If the black community is going to survive and thrive, that must change. It will take men and women of God willing to stand up, rebuild families, strengthen communities and reclaim the responsibility and authority that Christ calls us to exercise. We must reject dependence, lawlessness and empty promises and instead pursue faith, responsibility, ownership and righteousness. If we put God first, strengthen the family and rebuild our communities from within, socialism will not prevail. Righteousness will. WE MUST PUT GOD FIRST TO MAKE THIS COUNTRY GREAT AGAIN!

Zion Williams, Project 21 Ambassador: