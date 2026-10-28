“There is a profound moral difference between alleviating suffering and eliminating the people who suffer.”

In a commentary published at The Daily Wire, Able Americans Director Rachel Barkley draws on her own experience with a rare spinal cord cancer to warn that advances in genetic embryo screening risk reviving the dangerous logic of eugenics — treating people with disabilities as lives to be prevented rather than human beings worthy of dignity and protection.

Read her entire commentary below.

If my parents had had the chance to see my future before I was born and someone had offered them a way to eliminate my risk of a paralyzing spinal cord cancer, of course they would have taken it. What loving parent wouldn’t want to protect their child from pain? But what if that “choice” wasn’t about preventing cancer at all, but about choosing a different baby altogether — one who wasn’t me? That’s not medicine; that’s erasure.

This is the future some technologists are promising. Recently, a company called Orchid made headlines for offering full genome sequencing of embryos, the broadest form of preimplantation genetic screening to date.

Its CEO, Noor Siddiqui, recently gave a TED Talk and put it bluntly on X: “What if your baby never walks? What if they are never able to live independently? What if you could have stopped it…but chose not to? You optimize everything—career, diet, skincare—but you’re going to chance it on your child’s genome?”

At first glance, this might sound compassionate: sparing children from devastating disease. But listen closely, and you’ll hear echoes of an older — and much darker — logic.