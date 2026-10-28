Socialism, Freedom and the 2026 Election: What’s at Stake for Black America?

Generations of black Americans fought to secure economic opportunity, individual freedom and the right to determine their own futures. But as socialist policies gain traction in this year’s election debates, could those hard-won freedoms be at risk?

Building on Project 21’s new publication, What Socialism Means for Black America, we asked our Ambassadors to examine what greater government control could mean for black entrepreneurship, family stability, economic independence and the legacy of those who fought for freedom. Their responses offer pointed warnings, historical perspectives and important questions for Americans to consider as they head to the polls.

Dr. Eric Wallace, Project 21 Ambassador and President of Freedoms Journal Institute:

Black Americans know what freedom costs. Our ancestors were denied the right to own property, keep their wages or build businesses. When freedom came, they bought land and opened banks, barbershops, churches and schools. They often did it without government help and frequently in spite of government. That inheritance is what’s at stake. Socialism promises security but delivers dependency. When government sets prices, controls capital and decides who prospers, the first casualty is the small entrepreneur: the corner-store owner, the contractor, the beautician. These are people without the lobbyists and lawyers that large corporations can afford. Ownership is how families build wealth across generations, and you cannot own what the state controls. Families pay a price too. For sixty years, programs that made government the provider have too often made fathers optional, and our communities have borne that cost. A people who depend on the state for bread will eventually depend on it for permission. So every voter should ask one question of every policy, whatever its label: Does this expand my freedom to work, own, build and worship, or does it transfer that freedom to government? Generations bled for the right to answer that question at the ballot box. We honor them by answering it with clear eyes. In 1827, Freedom’s Journal declared, “We wish to plead our own cause.” Free people plead their own cause. They do not hand it over to the state.

Didi Okpareke, Project 21 Ambassador:

Socialism is the suppressive drug that entangles the minds of Black America in woes of victimhood, complacency and stagnation in all aspects of life. Black voters should be aware that socialist policies trap black families in government dependence, alienate them from free enterprise and deprive them of economic freedoms and God-given unalienable rights to pursue life, liberty and happiness. Many generations of black Americans sacrificed everything, including their lives, to create an America where their children are free. They would turn in their graves if we surrendered this country to an enslavement system.

Mike Hill, Project 21 Ambassador:

Black Americans have good reason to be skeptical of socialism. Policies that expand government control over economic opportunity, small-business ownership, family stability and individual freedom don’t lift communities — they limit them. When government decides who can start a business, what families can choose and how opportunity is

distributed, it replaces self-reliance and earned progress with dependence. Generations of black Americans sacrificed to secure freedom and opportunity. What’s at stake in this election is whether we protect that inheritance — a system where hard work, faith, family and free enterprise can still open doors — or move further toward government control that promises security but delivers less freedom.

Linda Bentley, Project 21 Ambassador and Host of “Chat With Me Linda B”:

Socialism is the infant stage of full-blown communism, threatening our individual freedoms. Black Americans as well as all Americans should research what socialism actually is. No country has ever prospered under this type of economy. One of the best things black Americans can do is to research exactly how other countries have failed under this. Socialism expands government control over corporations, putting business ownership at risk and creating conditions that can lead to widespread product shortages. The government would control how much factories and manufacturers produce, rather than allowing production to be driven by supply and demand, as it is under capitalism. Instead, production would be based on government decisions, which would likely fall short of meeting the population’s needs. There would also be little incentive to produce high-quality products if everyone were paid the same regardless of performance. Can you imagine going into a place of business such as a grocery store and seeing empty shelves? Can you imagine being given a ticket for food to make sure that you only get the properly allotted amount approved by the government? Gone would be the days of private ownership of a business where you take stock of your inventory and order what is needed based on consumer consumption. The government would tell you what you need. This would be the beginning of a treacherous nightmare. Capitalism is based on free markets, supply and demand and competition. People are able to get out of poverty in capitalism but not with socialism/communism. Eventually, there wouldn’t be any generational wealth to pass down. Everyone would get the same scraps to the point where the scraps would cease to exist — remember Venezuela? Black Americans have fought hard to have equal rights and a seat at the table. So why should we as Americans vote for those who have clearly aligned themselves with socialism, radical Islamism and wokeism? There wouldn’t be a seat at the table, but rather we’d be locked out of all discussions only to be told what we can have.

Richard Holt, Project 21 Ambassador:

Black businesses face pressure from both directions: labor mandates, regulations and high taxation from the left, and protectionism, tariffs and economic nationalism from the right. Neither serves them. When small businesses struggle, families struggle — because economic opportunity and family stability are inseparable. Generations of black Americans fought for the freedom to build, own and compete. Moving towards great government control puts that hard-won freedom at risk. The formula for black success is the same as for any other American: free enterprise, open markets and the right to compete on equal terms. So when black people go to the polls, the first question they should ask is: Who’s going to promote these core principles that made America the economic success of the world?

Jovani Patterson, Project 21 Ambassador:

I want black Americans, white Americans and every red-blooded American to remember two names: Fountain Hughes and George Fitzhugh. First, Fountain Hughes. Born into slavery in Charlottesville, Virginia, Hughes lived long enough to recount his experience in a recorded 1949 interview. He described emancipation as being turned out like cattle. No homes. No schools. No money. No one to tell them what to do or where to go. They were free, but they had to figure out how to survive. Despite those hardships, Hughes understood what freedom meant. Toward the end of his interview, he made a particularly revealing observation: “Colored people that’s free ought to be awful thankful. And some of them is sorry they are free now. Some of them now would rather be slaves.” When asked whether he would ever return to slavery himself, his response was unmistakeable: “If I thought… had any idea that I’d ever be a slave again, I’d take a gun and just end it all right away!” He would rather die than surrender his freedom. Now, let’s talk about George Fitzhugh. Fitzhugh was a 19th-century political theorist and outspoken defender of slavery. In his writings, he argued that slavery provided economic security, protection and care for those who might otherwise struggle to provide for themselves. In his defense of slavery, Fitzhugh argued that slavery was “a form, and the very best form, of socialism.”

Karen Whitsett, Project 21 Ambassador and Member of the Michigan House of Representatives:

My concern with socialism is socialism itself. I do not want government choosing my life for me. I want government held accountable for the job it is supposed to do. When someone promises more government control will make our lives better, I have questions. Who pays? Who makes the decisions? What happens when they fail? And how much of my freedom am I expected to give up? I want families to have steady work, own their homes, build savings and leave something to their children. I want someone with a good idea to have a fair chance to open a business and grow it. I support helping people through hard times. I want that help to give them a way forward, with more choices and greater independence. We should examine every economic proposal against those goals. Would it make ownership easier? Would it strengthen families? What would it mean for workers and small businesses? Promises are not enough. Show me how it works and what it costs. I ask the same questions about healthcare. An insurance card does not guarantee an appointment. Who will provide the care? Where? How soon? People need services that actually work. And if we believe in “no kings,” we should demand accountability from everyone entrusted with power. I do not want unchecked power in one person’s hands or in a government system that leaves people with fewer choices. Hold government accountable. Do not ask me to hand over my life and my life decisions. A life without the freedom to choose is one that has been chosen for you. That is called prison!

David L. Lowery, Jr., Project 21 Ambassador:

Black America has every reason to be skeptical of socialism, yet grassroots black Americans are not researching it enough to understand its dangers. Present-day black leadership is not informing the black community of the harm socialism can do. The black community is already living under a form of socialism. Since the creation of the welfare system, government assistance has been used to keep black people trapped in poverty. There are already too few economic opportunities for black people and their communities. If those opportunities truly existed, we would see more black entrepreneurship and more black-owned businesses operating in our own neighborhoods. The lack of homeownership. The lack of proper education. Drugs. Black-on-black crime. Illegal immigration. The lack of true black leadership. All of these problems have contributed to conditions that have made the black community increasingly dependent on handouts from the federal government. If this continues, the entire United States could become a socialist country. And what would that mean for the legacy of great leaders like Malcolm X, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Rev. Joseph Lowery, Ralph Abernathy and so many others who fought to free the black community from the slavery mindset? Would all their sacrifices have been in vain? The current state of the black community is, in many ways, worse than it was under Jim Crow, when these great leaders were fighting for black economic and political freedom. You don’t have to be locked up to be in prison!

Zion Williams, Project 21 Ambassador and former Project 21 Freedom Fellow:

Black Americans should be cautious of anyone seeking complete control over their lives, especially when it comes to the direction of our entire country. Socialism is about government control over our lives, limiting our freedom to make our own choices. Freedom matters in every aspect of our lives, from how we run our businesses to how we raise our families. We must protect that freedom at every level. I see no good reason for the government to have its hands in everything. As we prepare to head to the polls, make sure you do your research on every candidate. Don’t be fooled by how good someone looks on paper or how well they present themselves to the public. Look beyond the promises and the polished image. Pay attention to their track record, their policies, their motives and their reasons for running for office. Don’t just listen to what candidates say they’ll do. Take the time to understand what they stand for and what their leadership could mean for your future. Your freedom, your family and your future are too important to leave to chance. Do your research. Think critically. Vote wisely.

Kathleen Wells, Project 21 Ambassador: