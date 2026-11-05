Kendall Qualls: Pushing Drugs from the Pulpit

For generations, black churches have been pillars of faith, family and community strength. But some pastors now seem to have abandoned that mission in favor of leftist political agendas and government dependency.

In a commentary published at the Journal of Free Black Thought, Project 21 Ambassador Kendall Qualls argues that too many black religious leaders have enabled policies that undermine fatherhood, weaken families and trap communities in generational dependency. He challenges churches to reclaim their traditional role in promoting faith, strong families, educational opportunity and self-reliance.

Read Kendall’s entire commentary below.

PUSHING DRUGS FROM THE PULPIT

Black pastors sold the drug of government dependency to their communities

For decades, black pastors sold dependence and allegiance to the Left like it was crack cocaine. As a result, government checks replaced fathers within four generations.

From the end of the Civil War through the early 1960s, the black family in America proved remarkably resilient. Roughly 75 to 80 percent of black children grew up in two-parent homes. Marriage rates were high, fathers were present, education was valued and communities held together even under segregation and limited economic opportunity.

That strength was real.

Then the Left, through Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society and War on Poverty, introduced financial incentives that for the first time in American history rewarded women for having children outside of marriage. Aid rules treated a man in the household as a liability.

The shift was deliberate. Out-of-wedlock birth rates among black Americans rose in every subsequent generation. After the 1960s, the family structure completely inverted, going from roughly 24 percent out-of-wedlock births among black Americans to nearly 80 percent today.

The two-parent home has become an exception rather than the rule.

Throughout this 60-year decline, major denominational pastors offered no coordinated national response to reverse the trend—not one. In addition, there has not been one sustained initiative from the other surrogates of the Left—the NAACP, the National Urban League, the Congressional Black Caucus, or the Alliance of Black Churches—to restore the culture to its historical roots of faith, family, and education.

This is where black pastors became the “drug” dealers. Instead of confronting politicians and protesting the addictive dependency of welfare policies that destroyed families and promoted destructive behavior, these false prophets—not all, but a large percentage that shaped the culture—aligned closely with the Left and turned a blind eye to the rise of government welfare dependency.

For decades, they did not condemn the spike in out-of-wedlock births or encourage marriage as a biblical, moral, and cultural expectation.