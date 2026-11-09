National Center Demands Nvidia CEO’s Suspension Amid Chinese Espionage Investigation

Shareholder Group Slams Nvidia Board for Prematurely Clearing Jensen Huang and Ignoring Potential National Security Risks

Washington, D.C. — The National Center for Public Policy Research is demanding that Nvidia’s Board of Directors immediately suspend CEO Jensen Huang pending an investigation into his reported relationship with a suspected Communist Chinese intelligence agent.

In a letter sent today to Nvidia’s board, Steve Milloy, executive director of the National Center’s Free Enterprise Project (FEP), challenged the board’s apparent determination that Huang had done nothing wrong, despite its investigation having only just begun.

The National Center is a shareholder in Nvidia.

According to The Washington Post, Nvidia has launched an investigation into Huang’s relationship with a woman suspected of spying for Communist China. But reports indicate that the board has already concluded Huang’s conduct caused no harm and that he will remain CEO.

“How dishonest and/or clueless is the Nvidia board?” Milloy asked on X. “It just started its investigation of CEO Jensen Huang yet has already concluded he passed on no secrets or took no action on behalf of the Communist Chinese agent he was pillow-talking with for two years?”

In his formal letter to Nvidia, Milloy wrote:

Media reports indicate that though the board has just launched an investigation of Huang’s conduct, it has already determined that his conduct caused no harm and that he will be retained as CEO. Such a conclusion is premature, at the very least, since the investigation just began and the affair may have lasted for years.

The allegations raise serious concerns given Nvidia’s central role in developing advanced artificial intelligence technology and Communist China’s efforts to obtain sensitive American technological information.

Milloy also raised questions about the potential leverage Chinese intelligence could hold over Huang and the precedent Nvidia’s board may be setting by allowing him to remain CEO.

“He betrayed his wife, family, company and both of his countries (dual citizen of Taiwan and the U.S.) — and the Nvidia board is going to leave Jensen Huang as CEO?” Milloy wrote in a second X post. “And one can only imagine what leverage Communist China still has over him. Where is the deterrence to others for doing the same or similar?”

In his letter, Milloy emphasized that Huang’s alleged conduct raises questions about his judgment and fitness to lead one of America’s most strategically important technology companies.

“While he may have a legal presumption of innocence, he has demonstrated poor judgment that raises serious questions about his fitness to continue as CEO of Nvidia,” Milloy wrote.

The National Center maintains that Nvidia’s board has a fiduciary responsibility to protect shareholders and ensure that its investigation is thorough, independent and free from any appearance of a predetermined outcome.

Milloy is demanding that Huang be suspended immediately while the investigation proceeds, rather than allowing the board to dismiss serious concerns before all the facts are established.

About

The Free Enterprise Project, the original and premier opponent of the woke takeover of American corporate life, aims to push corporations to respect their fiduciary obligations and to stay out of political and social engineering.

The National Center for Public Policy Research, founded in 1982, is a nonpartisan, free-market, independent conservative think tank. Contributions are tax-deductible and may be earmarked for the Free Enterprise Project. Sign up for email updates here.

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