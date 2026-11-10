Project 21 Honors America’s Veterans and the Sacrifices That Safeguard Our Freedom

For those who have worn our nation’s uniform, Veterans Day is deeply personal. It’s a time to remember the sacrifices, honor the friendships forged through service and recognize the families who have sacrificed alongside their loved ones.

As America commemorates Veterans Day, members of the Project 21 black leadership network — including military veterans and a former civilian military employee — share heartfelt tributes to those who have defended our freedoms and reflect on the responsibility we all share to preserve the nation they served.

SFC (Ret.) Randy Purham, Project 21 Ambassador and Army Veteran:

For 250 years, men and women of the United States have stepped forward and answered the nation’s call to serve in its time of need. From the Revolutionary War to the present Iran War, within the ranks of these conflicts all gave some and some gave all. We thank the one percent of Americans who have answered the call to serve in our nation’s military branches in defense of our nation, our Constitution and our way of life. This Veterans Day we take the time to especially thank those who are still with us. I am especially grateful to all the mentors, service members and their families I have had the distinct honor in serving and working with over my 22 years of service. Happy Veterans Day and thank you for your service.

Kendall Qualls, Project 21 Ambassador and Army Veteran:

Veterans Day is an opportunity to remind all Americans, especially black Americans, that the abundant lifestyle we enjoy today was made possible by the extraordinary sacrifices of those who came before us. From the American Revolutionary War to modern-day conflicts, black Americans have fought courageously for this nation. General George Washington commanded the Continental Army, the most racially integrated American army until the Vietnam War. As a veteran, the son of a veteran and the father of a veteran, I believe we owe our ancestors more than gratitude. We owe them a legacy worthy of their sacrifices. That means confronting the crisis of fatherless homes, restoring strong families and refusing to accept an education system that graduates young people without basic reading and writing proficiency.

Emery McClendon, Project 21 Ambassador and Air Force Veteran:

On this Veterans Day, I want to express my sincere gratitude and thanks for those who have served in our military over the years to help keep our nation and the world free.

It is a tremendous sacrifice which is not always appreciated by fellow Americans. Your sacrifice should be remembered and appreciated by friends and family, but most of all by the government whom you served. Many of our veterans have disabilities as a result of their service. Many have died protecting our freedom and liberty. They should not be forgotten. Let us as fellow citizens take the time to remind ourselves that without their sacrifices, America would not exist. Thank you, veterans, for your willingness to serve. We salute you!

Mike Hill, Project 21 Ambassador and Air Force Veteran:

Our veterans answered when freedom called, and they did so at great personal cost. They left home, family and comfort behind to defend this country, and many came home carrying wounds — seen and unseen — that remind us freedom is never free. This Veterans Day, we honor every man and woman who wore the uniform, and the families who stood beside them. We owe them more than words — we owe them a country worthy of their sacrifice, one that keeps faith with them long after they come home. Thank you, and God bless our veterans.

Dr. Takosha Swan, Project 21 Ambassador, Army Veteran and Founder/Composer of The Veteran Anthem:

There is no freedom in America without our military and veterans. We are the backbone of the security of this country. Every security measure is protected by those who serve in this capacity. I salute my fellow veterans who served our country and those that will follow… Hooah!

David Lowery, Jr., a Project 21 Ambassador who served as a civilian procurement/contracting officer for the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Rock Island Arsenal: