Mark Mostert: Dutch Doctors Euthanized a Toddler. No One Should Be Surprised.

How did we reach a point where ending the life of a child with disabilities is considered compassionate medical care?

In the Netherlands, doctors recently euthanized a child not yet two years old who had profound disabilities, under expanded euthanasia rules allowing the practice for children ages 1 to 12. The child could not consent, yet a government review committee concluded that the doctors had acted with “due care.”

In a blistering commentary published by The Christian Post, Able Americans Senior Researcher Dr. Mark Mostert exposes the deadly logic of the euthanasia movement and warns that its so-called safeguards offer little protection to those most vulnerable.

Read his commentary below.

It’s not exactly stop-the-press news that the insanity of euthanasia is spreading everywhere.

Over the last several decades, there have been determined and often successful efforts to legalize and weaponize death on demand, anywhere, anytime, for anyone, for any reason.

But over time, guidelines are often loosened or removed. No longer is euthanasia only for isolated cases. And nowhere is the expansion more chilling than when it reaches children.

In the Netherlands, children between 1 and 12 were, until two years ago, safe from being killed. Then the rules changed to allow euthanasia for this age group.

The first child to be euthanized under the new rules was reported last December in a dry government report. I noted then that the report was long on apparatchik-speech but short on details. No age, no detailed explanation of the medical conditions that prompted death. Just the usual vaguely self-congratulatory nonsense: By the rules, a rare case, for the good of the child — blah blah blah.

Now we know more, and it’s heartbreaking.

This poor child was almost two years old.

Born prematurely at 26 weeks, he or she had severe brain damage resulting in frequent uncontrolled seizures and severe cerebral palsy. There were also significant respiratory and swallowing problems. The child was also blind. The parents and doctors all agreed that the child was unlikely to survive into adolescence or adulthood.

That’s all the pro-deathers needed to know.

The solution was not compassionate palliative care until the child died naturally.

The solution was killing.