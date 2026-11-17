Bank of America has been accused of closing conservatives’ bank accounts because of their beliefs — yet it failed to stop billions of dollars in suspicious financial activity, including transactions tied to Chinese money-laundering networks. How is that acceptable?

For nearly 20 years, the banking giant was warned about serious problems with its systems for detecting potentially illegal transactions. Yet those problems went unresolved, raising troubling questions about the bank’s priorities.

In a commentary published by RealClearMarkets, former Indiana Attorney General Curtis T. Hill, Jr. — who now serves as Senior Advisor to the Free Enterprise Project and a Project 21 Ambassador — calls out this glaring double standard: Why is Bank of America so quick to scrutinize law-abiding Americans for their beliefs while failing to adequately protect our financial system from potential criminals and foreign threats?

Read Curtis’s commentary below.

The $1.2 billion penalty federal regulators recently imposed on Bank of America was no surprise. It was the predictable result of failures the bank was warned about, in detail, nearly twenty years ago.

In 2006, Boris Galinsky, then a senior vice president working on the bank’s anti-money-laundering surveillance technology, raised direct concerns about the systems being built. Internal emails and later testimony showed that he warned managers the project was making “one wrong decision after another,” that he was being asked to “develop crap,” and that the system was “destined for failure.”

Galinsky described a culture more interested in declaring success than in building tools that could actually identify suspicious activity. He filed Sarbanes-Oxley whistleblower complaints and was eventually terminated.

Those warnings matter now because the failures regulators found in 2026 closely resemble what Galinsky described two decades ago.

The Treasury Department and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency concluded that Bank of America willfully violated the Bank Secrecy Act. The bank failed to maintain an adequate anti-money-laundering program and failed to file timely suspicious activity reports on more than $5 billion in transactions.

More than $1 billion of that activity involved national-security and other priority illicit-finance risks, including transactions indicative of Chinese money-laundering networks, fraud and potential trade-based money laundering connected to the southwestern border. The bank’s systems also failed to properly review trillions of dollars in activity.

The problems persisted even after a 2024 cease-and-desist order. Regulators called the program “deficient and ineffective.” Bank of America admitted the violations.

Bank of America was not blindsided. It had received specific internal warnings about its detection systems, faced regulatory pressure to improve them and still allowed serious deficiencies to persist.

Shareholders are entitled to know how that happened, who was responsible and what concrete steps will prevent it from happening again.

That record is particularly troubling given Bank of America’s aggressive approach to other perceived risks.

President Trump publicly confronted CEO Brian Moynihan at the World Economic Forum over complaints that the bank had restricted services to conservative customers and organizations. Bank of America has denied political motivations, saying its decisions were based on regulatory requirements and risk management.

But the contrast is difficult to ignore. Bank of America has demonstrated the capacity to identify and act against certain customers when it chooses, while its core anti-money-laundering systems allowed billions of dollars in suspicious activity, including transactions linked to foreign networks posing national-security risks, to proceed with inadequate monitoring and reporting.

A national bank should not get to decide which laws it will enforce vigorously and which it will treat as optional. It should not prioritize reputation management or political considerations in one set of cases while under-resourcing the systems required to detect money laundering and fraud in others.

The Bank Secrecy Act is not a suggestion. When a major bank willfully fails to maintain required safeguards, fails to report activity regulators identify as a priority risk and continues doing so after fundamental flaws have been identified, the response should be full disclosure and accountability, not merely a fine absorbed as a cost of doing business.

Shareholders, including the National Center for Public Policy Research, have asked Bank of America’s board for a clear account of how these failures happened, who will be held accountable and what the bank will do to ensure that national-security-related risks are no longer treated as secondary.

Those are not unreasonable demands after years of warnings and regulators’ findings of willful noncompliance. Bank of America cannot demand rigorous compliance from its customers while failing to meet that standard itself.

The law should apply equally. Bank of America has not shown that it does.

Curtis Hill is Senior Advisor to the Free Enterprise Project of the National Center for Public Policy Research, a Project 21 ambassador, and former Indiana Attorney General. This was first published at RealClearMarkets.