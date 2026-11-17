From the streets of Paris to American college campuses, socialist movements are exploiting legitimate grievances to promote division, instability and government dependency.

Echoing the warnings in Project 21’s recent publication, What Socialism Means for Black America, Project 21 Ambassador Donald Eason argues that black Americans must reject radical ideologies that undermine families, businesses and economic opportunity — and instead embrace self-reliance, entrepreneurship and personal freedom.

What do the riots in Paris, the rise of socialist activism on American campuses and the struggles of many U.S. cities have in common? And what should black Americans learn from them?

The answer is a warning we cannot afford to ignore: Real grievances — whether over living costs, education, inequality or urban conditions — can be exploited by socialist and radical activist movements to generate division, instability and dependency rather than practical progress.

This is not a new phenomenon.

In his 1958 book Color, Communism and Common Sense, Manning Johnson, a former high-ranking member of the Communist Party USA, described this exact pattern from inside the organization. Johnson explained how legitimate complaints were deliberately exploited and turned into weapons against the American economic system.

The Party’s methods included starting “local fires of discontent,” infiltrating institutions, promoting unrealistic demands that worsened race relations, and using black Americans as political pawns for broader anti-American aims.

Nearly seven decades later, the tactics Johnson exposed deserve renewed attention.

Recent unrest in Paris offers a troubling example. What began in September as student protests over school conditions — overcrowding, teacher shortages and deteriorating facilities, especially in working-class areas — expanded into nationwide demonstrations over the cost of living, drawing unions, Yellow Vest activists and radical political groups.

By October, demonstrations had been accompanied by rioting, looting, arson and widespread arrests. Even as protests continued into November, the destruction and instability raised serious questions about whether the movement was producing practical solutions or simply deepening the country’s divisions.

France’s economic pressures, including high public debt and the burdens of an expansive welfare state, only complicate the situation.

The lesson is not that legitimate frustrations should be ignored. It is that those frustrations can be channeled into street chaos that damages communities instead of fixing underlying problems.

We should recognize similar warning signs here at home.

On U.S. campuses, groups such as the Young Democratic Socialists of America and other Marxist or socialist organizations mobilize students around housing, labor, anti-capitalism and related causes. Their appeals to fairness and idealism can draw young people toward a broader agenda of radical political and economic transformation.

Johnson warned about movements that exploit legitimate grievances to advance ideological objectives. His experience should encourage today’s students to question whether they are being empowered to improve their own lives or recruited to advance someone else’s political revolution.

Too often, the emphasis on systemic grievance and redistribution comes at the expense of skills, personal agency, entrepreneurship and economic independence. Rather than offering a path toward genuine opportunity, this approach risks producing alienation and what Johnson described as “mental slavery.”

The consequences are especially troubling for black families and communities.

In many U.S. cities long shaped by progressive policies, homelessness, business flight, regulatory burdens and public-order challenges have reduced opportunity. Small businesses struggle to survive, families face instability, and communities that desperately need investment are instead confronted with expanding government dependency.

These conditions hit urban black families and small businesses particularly hard.

The contrast could not be clearer. Black advancement has historically depended on self-reliance, education, entrepreneurship, family stability and the ability to build wealth and opportunity within American institutions.

Yet outside radicals and modern-day carpetbaggers too often interfere, creating conflict and dependency while claiming to champion the very communities their policies ultimately harm.

There are clear warning signs about what socialist policies and political instability can mean for black families, businesses and communities.

Johnson described how communist organizers deliberately sought to create racial bitterness, suspicion and conflict while attacking internal critics as “Uncle Toms.” Unrealistic demands and the prioritization of confrontation over cooperation threatened to destroy goodwill and economic progress that had been built over generations.

These radical movements promised utopias of equality and plenty but delivered greater government control, diminished regard for human dignity and lasting harm to the black Americans they enlisted.

The parallels today should concern us.

When campus activism elevates perpetual grievance over achievement, it risks converting idealism into dependency and division.

When city governments impose policies that discourage investment, burden entrepreneurs and tolerate public disorder, they undermine the economic foundation that working families need to prosper.

And when political movements allow legitimate demands to escalate into violence and destruction, as we have seen in Paris, the people who suffer most are often working families and local business owners — not the activists or political leaders claiming to speak for them.

Black Americans should reject the notion that progress requires perpetual hostility, economic dependency or radical transformation of American society.

Our communities deserve practical solutions that strengthen families, expand educational opportunity, encourage entrepreneurship, protect private property and promote economic independence.

We must also be willing to question those who claim to represent our interests while advancing ideological agendas that leave us worse off.

Manning Johnson’s warning remains relevant because the exploitation of race and class for political ends is not confined to history. The tactics of division, institutional subversion and political manipulation should remain a standard by which we measure today’s socialist movements and the policies they promote.

Black advancement will not come from embracing ideologies that treat our communities as instruments of someone else’s revolution.

It will come from common sense, economic progress, stable institutions and the freedom to determine our own future.

Project 21 Ambassador Donald T. Eason has been a minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ for over 30 years, He currently serves as the Senior Minister to the Metro Church of Christ in Sterling Heights, MI.