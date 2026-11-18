Washington, D.C. — As the Nvidia scandal intensifies concerns about China’s access to sensitive American technology, the Free Enterprise Project (FEP) of the National Center for Public Policy Research has filed a shareholder proposal demanding greater transparency from GE Aerospace about its efforts to protect proprietary technology and national security interests from Chinese espionage and unauthorized technology transfers.

The proposal, submitted yesterday for GE Aerospace’s 2027 annual shareholder meeting, calls on the company’s Board of Directors to publish a report assessing its oversight of intellectual-property protections, trade secrets, export-control compliance and risks associated with operations and business relationships in China.

The filing follows three significant cases involving GE technology and China-related security concerns:

Chinese intelligence officer convicted: Yanjun Xu, an officer of China’s Ministry of State Security, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for attempting to steal proprietary GE Aviation aircraft engine technology. Prosecutors said he targeted employees to obtain closely guarded information about advanced composite fan technology.

Yanjun Xu, an officer of China’s Ministry of State Security, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for attempting to steal proprietary GE Aviation aircraft engine technology. Prosecutors said he targeted employees to obtain closely guarded information about advanced composite fan technology. Former GE engineer convicted: Xiaoqing Zheng was sentenced to prison for conspiring to steal GE turbine technology, including technology with aviation applications, for the benefit of China and China-linked entities.

Xiaoqing Zheng was sentenced to prison for conspiring to steal GE turbine technology, including technology with aviation applications, for the benefit of China and China-linked entities. $36 million export-control settlement: In April 2026, GE Aerospace entered into a $36 million settlement with the U.S. Department of State to resolve 116 alleged violations of federal arms export regulations, including unauthorized transfers of sensitive technical data to China. The company voluntarily disclosed the violations and agreed to additional compliance measures.

FEP’s proposal comes as Nvidia faces intense scrutiny over its China-related business practices and compliance with U.S. export controls. On Tuesday, Nvidia announced the creation of a board-level committee dedicated to national security and export-control oversight.

“China has repeatedly targeted some of America’s most valuable technology, and GE Aerospace has already been caught in the crossfire,” said FEP Executive Director Steve Milloy. “We’re talking about technology that helps power American military aircraft, not just ordinary corporate trade secrets. Shareholders deserve to know what GE Aerospace’s board is doing to protect that technology, prevent future violations and safeguard the company’s long-term value.”

GE Aerospace manufactures engines and advanced propulsion technologies used in both commercial aviation and U.S. military aircraft. Its proprietary designs, materials and manufacturing processes represent significant competitive assets whose compromise could carry financial and national security consequences.

FEP’s proposal expressly excludes classified, proprietary and otherwise restricted information.

“No one is asking GE Aerospace to reveal military secrets,” Milloy continued. “We’re asking the company to demonstrate that its board understands the threats, has appropriate safeguards in place and is holding management accountable. If Nvidia’s controversy has taught corporate America anything, it’s that national security cannot be an afterthought in the boardroom or the bedroom.”

About

The Free Enterprise Project, the original and premier opponent of the woke takeover of American corporate life, aims to push corporations to respect their fiduciary obligations and to stay out of political and social engineering.

The National Center for Public Policy Research, founded in 1982, is a nonpartisan, free-market, independent conservative think tank. Contributions are tax-deductible and may be earmarked for the Free Enterprise Project. Sign up for email updates here.

Follow us on X at @NationalCenter and @FreeEntProject for general announcements and at @NCPPRMedia to be alerted about upcoming media appearances.