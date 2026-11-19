Free Enterprise Project Demands Answers as Congress Considers BAAJA and Trump Visits China

Washington, D.C. — As President Donald Trump confronts China’s economic and national security threats during his trip to Asia, the Free Enterprise Project (FEP) of the National Center for Public Policy Research is demanding that Wells Fargo disclose how much of its massive $500 billion sustainable-financing commitment supports projects dependent on Chinese-made equipment and materials.

In a shareholder proposal submitted yesterday, FEP calls on Wells Fargo to examine the extent to which its green financing supports Chinese supply chains instead of American manufacturing. The proposal comes as Congress considers the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA), legislation intended to accelerate permitting for energy and infrastructure projects, including renewable-energy development.

“Washington is talking about strengthening American energy security while Wall Street may be financing the very Chinese industries that undermine it,” said FEP Executive Director Steve Milloy. “Wells Fargo has promised half a trillion dollars in sustainable financing. Shareholders deserve to know how much of that money ultimately supports Chinese solar panels, batteries, wind turbines and other so-called green technologies.”

Wells Fargo has committed to financing or facilitating $500 billion in sustainable finance by 2030, including investments in renewable energy, clean transportation and other environmental projects. The bank reports that it has already facilitated approximately $321 billion toward that goal.

But China dominates the manufacturing and processing of many technologies essential to the global green-energy industry.

According to the International Energy Agency, China accounts for approximately 85% of global solar supply-chain production capacity and 80% of lithium-ion battery supply-chain production capacity. That concentration raises serious questions about whether American financial institutions are increasing dependence on a geopolitical adversary in the name of environmental sustainability.

“Congress is preparing to make it easier to build energy projects under BAAJA, but who will actually benefit?” Milloy asked. “If those projects depend on Chinese equipment and materials, American banks could be helping strengthen China’s industrial dominance while calling it sustainable finance. That’s a question shareholders should not have to guess about.”

FEP’s proposal requests that Wells Fargo’s board prepare a report disclosing:

The estimated share of its sustainable-finance portfolio associated with projects relying on Chinese-origin solar panels, wind components, batteries, critical minerals and related equipment.

The share supporting projects that use American-made or other non-Chinese equipment and materials.

How Wells Fargo identifies the origins of equipment and materials used in financed projects.

The geopolitical, regulatory, reputational and forced-labor risks associated with dependence on Chinese supply chains.

The proposal does not seek to prohibit lending or dictate which projects Wells Fargo can finance. Instead, it seeks transparency about financial exposure, supply-chain vulnerabilities and the consequences for American industry.

The timing also coincides with President Trump’s visit to China, where economic competition, technology and trade tensions remain central concerns in the relationship between Washington and Beijing.

“President Trump is in Asia confronting the reality of America’s economic competition with China,” Milloy said. “Meanwhile, American shareholders have no clear picture of whether a major U.S. bank’s green-financing commitments are helping perpetuate our dependence on Chinese manufacturing.”

“Calling something ‘green’ doesn’t make it good for America,” Milloy added. “Wells Fargo owes its shareholders answers about where this money is going, whose industries are benefiting and what risks the bank is taking.”

The proposal has been submitted for inclusion in Wells Fargo’s 2027 proxy materials.

About

The Free Enterprise Project, an initiative of the National Center for Public Policy Research, is a leading shareholder activism and education program that works to hold corporate America accountable and defend free enterprise.

The National Center for Public Policy Research, founded in 1982, is a nonpartisan, free-market, independent conservative think tank. Contributions are tax-deductible and may be earmarked for the Free Enterprise Project. Sign up for email updates here.

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