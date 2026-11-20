On November 17, Able Americans and its Campaign to Fix the Disability System hosted Freedom to Move, a roundtable at the U.S. Capitol focused on helping Americans with disabilities move across state lines without losing essential supports. Moderated by former Congressman Marc Molinaro, the event brought together self-advocates, families, congressional staff, disability policy experts, and federal and state officials to explore a bipartisan path toward greater portability of disability services.

The central concern was how to make ordinary life choices—accepting a job, attending college, or moving closer to family—possible without putting daily care and independence at risk. The discussion focused on Medicaid home and community-based services, vocational rehabilitation, and the coordination needed to maintain support during a move. For families planning for a loved one’s future, those barriers can determine whether living near a sibling or another caregiver is a realistic option. Advocates Nina Bachich, TK Small and Rob Taishoff shared experiences of their supports being stuck in one state under the status quo.

The discussion highlighted opportunities to improve coordination between states, transfer existing records and service plans, and make available services easier to understand. Federal perspectives addressed flexibility within vocational rehabilitation programs, coordination across disability and workforce programs, and opportunities to share successful state practices.

Dr. Rebecca Hines, U.S. Commissioner, Administration on Disabilities, U.S. Health and Human Services; Julie Hocker, Assistant Secretary of Office of Disability Policy (ODEP), U.S. Department of Labor; and Christopher Pope, Commissioner, Rehabilitation Services Administration, U.S. Department of Education shared their enthusiasm for states presenting creative solutions to these barriers.

State perspectives emphasized stronger connections between vocational rehabilitation and ABLE programs, clearer service information, and greater individual control over supports alongside appropriate oversight.

Three priorities framed the work ahead:

Develop a federal framework for Medicaid and home and community-based services portability. Address interruptions in essential supports, repeated eligibility determinations, and waiting-list barriers when individuals move between states.

Address interruptions in essential supports, repeated eligibility determinations, and waiting-list barriers when individuals move between states. Expand individual autonomy, self-direction, and transparency. Give people greater control over their services and funding, with clearer information about available supports.

Give people greater control over their services and funding, with clearer information about available supports. Improve portability of vocational rehabilitation, employment, and housing supports. Help individuals pursue education, careers, and independent living across state lines while preserving progress and continuity of services.

The roundtable also surfaced questions requiring further work, including how to coordinate funding responsibilities between states, address waiting lists fairly, and distinguish changes possible under existing authority from those requiring legislation.

Participants were asked to send additional ideas and concerns to Able Americans Director Rachel Barkley and Senior Fellow Sara Hart Weir to inform continued work with congressional offices, federal agencies, and state partners. The roundtable offered an encouraging path forward, with opportunities to work together on practical solutions that give Americans with disabilities the freedom to follow work, education, and family across state lines.