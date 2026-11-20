This Thanksgiving, ambassadors with the Project 21 black leadership network are giving thanks for faith, family, freedom and the blessings of living in America.

From personal reflections to patriotic gratitude, they share what matters most — and why our nation’s freedoms are worth protecting for future generations.

Horace Cooper, Project 21 Chairman:

As we gather this Thanksgiving, I am profoundly thankful for the blessings of liberty and the constitutional framework that continues to make America a beacon of hope and opportunity. As we look ahead to America’s next 250 years, I am grateful for the boundless ingenuity, faith and resilience of everyday Americans who choose real solutions and hard work over dependency. I am also honored to stand alongside the dedicated ambassadors of Project 21 who boldly defend these timeless values in the public square. May God continue to bless our families, our communities and this great nation.

Dr. Linda Lee Tarver, Project 21 Ambassador:

This Thanksgiving, I give Almighty God the glory for His unfailing faithfulness and for the precious gift of living in a nation where liberty, faith and opportunity remain worth defending! As a Project 21 Ambassador, I am especially grateful for the opportunity to champion God-honoring principles in public policy—protecting religious liberty, upholding the dignity of every human life, advancing equal opportunity, strengthening families and preserving the constitutional freedoms entrusted to our generation. Psalm 33:12 declares, “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord,” reminding us that our greatest national treasure is not political power, but the righteousness, wisdom and moral courage to steward our freedoms faithfully. I thank God not only for the liberties we have inherited, but for the responsibility to preserve them for generations yet unborn—because freedom is a blessing, stewardship is our duty, and to God alone belongs the glory! Happy Thanksgiving!

Emery McClendon, Project 21 Ambassador:

This Thanksgiving, I am grateful for the opportunity to live in America. Even with all of its faults and shortcomings, there is so much to be thankful for, including life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Freedom is a gift to be cherished and protected. I am thankful that we have a representative form of government and can participate in the process of keeping our families, communities and nation strong. The American Dream is precious, and I am thankful that God has given me the opportunity to be an American citizen. There is no better place on earth, and we must never take that blessing for granted.

Linda Bentley, Project 21 Ambassador:

There are so many things for which I am thankful. First, I’m thankful to be saved with JESUS CHRIST as my Lord and Savior. Like most, I’ve gone through my share of trials and tribulations and GOD has delivered me from all of them. I’m also extremely thankful for a wonderful family who truly loves me for me. I feel free to say how I feel no matter what it is or how harsh it may sound. Lastly, I’m thankful to live in the best country in the entire world. I just pray it remains a beautiful place to live where we can enjoy freedom.

Terris Todd, Project 21 Director of Coalitions and Outreach:

I am grateful to witness the multitude of people around the world and in our nation who have decided to proclaim Christ is Lord of all. I am grateful to God for a family grounded in its faith and commitment to being all that God created us to be. I am grateful to live in a nation that defends its sovereignty and the freedoms that only come from God. “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord, the people he has chosen as his own inheritance.” (Psalm 33:12)

Zion Williams, Project 21 Ambassador:

The first thing I’m thankful for is my mom because without her, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I’m also thankful simply for being alive because, even though life has its struggles, waking up each day is a blessing. Most importantly, I’m thankful for God because without Him, I wouldn’t be here today. I’m grateful for His love and grace, and for allowing me to see another day.

Mike Hill, Project 21 Ambassador:

I am grateful for faith, family and the freedom generations before us sacrificed to secure. I am thankful for a country where hard work and free enterprise can still open doors, and for the family, friends and fellow Americans who stand by one another through hard times. This Thanksgiving, I give thanks for those blessings — and for the opportunity to keep working to protect them for the next generation.

Ndidiamaka “Didi” Okpareke, Project 21 Ambassador:

John 3:16. I am most grateful for Jesus Christ, who gives eternal life to all who believe in Him. I hold deep gratitude for the United States of America, and for the unwavering patriotism of all who stand united with me in defense of our liberty. I am thankful to God for blessing me with children who embody love, wisdom, kindness and joy!

Curtis Hill, Project 21 Ambassador:

I am thankful for God’s love and mercy through Jesus Christ. I am thankful for my family — my wife and children — and the many opportunities afforded us by living in this beautiful country. I am thankful for my father and mother who, although passed, remain a constant source of strength.

Marie Fischer, Project 21 Ambassador:

Truly, I am thankful for my life as G-d gave it to me. Everything that I have experienced — good, bad, great, painful, whatever it is — has purpose. It has shaped me, taught me, empowered me or may have even affected someone else’s life. I am also thankful to live in a country where freedom is still a thing we need to treasure, safeguard and never take for granted.

Richard Holt, Project 21 Ambassador:

I’m grateful to be part of Project 21 and to stand alongside people who believe that America is strongest when every citizen has the freedom to think, speak, work and pursue opportunity for themselves. I’m thankful for the chance to add my voice to that conversation, to learn from others and to help preserve the promise that each generation can leave America a little stronger and a little freer than we found it.

Dr. Ronald Gates, Sr., Project 21 Ambassador:

Shalom and the Lord’s gracious blessings unto all. Happy Thanksgiving! As we enter this season of gratitude, I am deeply thankful for the opportunity to serve, the blessings of life and health, and the fellowship we share as we carry out this important work together. I am profoundly grateful to Almighty God for the precious gift of life and the divine privilege of living in this extraordinary era, witnessing world events that remind us of the significance of biblical prophecy and the faithfulness of God’s eternal Word. I am deeply thankful for my beloved family, my church family and the opportunity to stand boldly yet compassionately for the God of the Bible and our Lord Jesus Christ. Although we live in a time when Christianity is increasingly challenged, questioned and sometimes rejected, our calling is not to respond with fear or condemnation, but to demonstrate the transforming power of God’s love, truth, mercy and grace. What a glorious time to be alive — not merely to discern the times, but to become vessels of hope, instruments of reconciliation and living witnesses of Jesus Christ, declaring that His light still shines in darkness and His love remains available to all humanity! May God continue to guide and bless our efforts.

Brenda J. Thiam, Ph.D., Project 21 Ambassador:

I’m grateful to live in a country where we can enjoy the freedoms that we have. I am grateful for my family, my career, my health and for God who loves me in spite of my flaws. I will never take my blessings for granted because it could be otherwise. Happy Thanksgiving to everyone.

Randy Purham, Project 21 Ambassador:

This holiday season, as in all my previous holiday seasons, I am most grateful to my Creator, God, for giving me the ability and the wisdom to have discernment in my decisions and in my associations with others. This translates into having relationships with the people who matter most in my life: my wife, children and those whom I consider my family. It is a sincere blessing to be able to live the life of servant leadership across multiple communities. These are the things I am most grateful for. Happy holidays to everyone.

Evie “Shelly E” Harris, Project 21 Ambassador:

This Thanksgiving, I’m ever more mindful and grateful for these: Freedom, faith, fortitude, finances, family and friends.

Rev. David Lowery, Jr., Project 21 Ambassador:

I am grateful for Yahuah and Yahusha the Messiah, and for the gift of life. I am thankful for my mother, my father and my children, and I am blessed to live in the United States of America.

Angela Shadd-Kittrell, Project 21 Ambassador: