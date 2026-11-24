Forty-one states have taken action to stop taking federal benefits intended for children in foster care. Now it’s time to ensure those savings help children with disabilities build a more independent future.

For years, states have used federal benefits belonging to children in foster care to help cover the costs of their care. Money intended to support children who have lost a parent or who have disabilities has instead been used to offset government expenses.

That practice is finally changing.

On November 16, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced that 41 states have ended or substantially reformed the practice known as the “orphan tax.” Through its Administration for Children and Families (ACF), HHS is now urging the remaining nine states to follow suit.

This is a significant victory for vulnerable children and a welcome example of the Trump administration working to protect those who too often lack a voice in decisions affecting their futures.

But for foster youth with disabilities, ending the orphan tax should be just the beginning.

These Benefits Belong to the Children

Children in foster care may qualify for Social Security survivor benefits after losing a parent. Others may receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) because of a disability.

Historically, some states have collected these federal payments and used them to reimburse themselves for the costs of foster care rather than preserving the money for the children themselves.

The consequences can be especially troubling when young people leave foster care and enter adulthood with few financial resources, limited support systems and the additional challenges of navigating life with a disability.

HHS is now urging Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin to end the diversion of survivor benefits.

As HHS Assistant Secretary Alex Adams emphasized in the department’s announcement, states should not be balancing their budgets at the expense of children who have already experienced the loss of a parent.

Protecting these benefits is the right first step. But states can do even more by helping eligible more foster youths save their disability benefits, preserve access to essential services and develop the financial skills necessary for independence. Currently, only 13 states conserve all benefits for foster youth, with an additional 6 states conserving a portion of all benefits.

Kansas Offers a Model Worth Replicating

Kansas is demonstrating how this can work and help foster youth with disabilities start life with a financial plan.

In January 2025, Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order 25-01, directing the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) to preserve federal benefits for eligible children in foster care rather than using those benefits to offset state expenses.

Importantly, Kansas extended its approach beyond survivor benefits to include SSI disability benefits and other qualifying federal payments.

The state also embraced Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) accounts, which allow eligible people with disabilities to save money for qualified expenses without jeopardizing means-tested benefits such as SSI and Medicaid, subject to applicable program rules.

For young people preparing to leave foster care, an ABLE account can mean having money available for housing, transportation, education, employment expenses and other needs associated with building an independent life.

And Kansas didn’t stop at protecting the money.

Through a partnership involving the Kansas Council on Developmental Disabilities (KCDD), the Kansas Department for Children and Families, the Kansas State Treasurer’s Office and the Kansas Council for Economic Education, the state developed an approach that combines benefit preservation, ABLE savings and practical financial education.

The initiative has already produced tangible results. According to KCDD’s August 2026 Building Brighter Futures presentation, approximately 700 ABLE accounts were opened for foster youth with disabilities in a few months.

“When a young person leaves foster care, the benefits we protected should help pay for the life they choose, whether that means getting to work, going to school or moving into a place of their own,” said Sara Hart Weir, executive director of the Kansas Council on Developmental Disabilities and senior fellow at Able Americans. “In Kansas, we helped bring child welfare, our state ABLE program and financial educators together to make that possible. Every state ending the orphan tax can take the next step: identify eligible youth, help them save in ABLE accounts and make sure they know how to use those savings when they leave care.”

A Playbook Other States Can Follow

The Kansas model demonstrates that meaningful reform doesn’t require states to reinvent the wheel. It requires coordination, clear responsibilities and a commitment to putting young people first.

In its Building Brighter Futures webinar, Kansas officials outlined a practical roadmap that other states can adapt:

Identify eligible youth. Child welfare agencies can screen children entering foster care and review the eligibility of those already in the system, including those who may qualify for SSI disability benefits but are not yet receiving them.

Child welfare agencies can screen children entering foster care and review the eligibility of those already in the system, including those who may qualify for SSI disability benefits but are not yet receiving them. Protect the benefits. Agencies can establish procedures for preserving federal payments in appropriate accounts, including ABLE accounts for eligible youth, while ensuring that representative payees meet their legal responsibilities. Other states like Arizona have gone further and codified benefit preservation in legislation.

Agencies can establish procedures for preserving federal payments in appropriate accounts, including ABLE accounts for eligible youth, while ensuring that representative payees meet their legal responsibilities. Other states like Arizona have gone further and codified benefit preservation in legislation. Coordinate across agencies. Child welfare officials, state ABLE administrators, disability advocates and financial education partners each have a role in helping young people access and manage their resources.

Child welfare officials, state ABLE administrators, disability advocates and financial education partners each have a role in helping young people access and manage their resources. Teach financial independence. Kansas has paired its savings initiative with financial education covering budgeting, saving, compound interest, avoiding scams and protecting assets from exploitation.

Kansas has paired its savings initiative with financial education covering budgeting, saving, compound interest, avoiding scams and protecting assets from exploitation. Plan for the transition to adulthood. Young people need more than an account balance. They need to understand how to access their savings, make informed financial decisions and use their resources to pursue their own goals.

Kansas also identified important implementation challenges, including safeguarding money from misuse, clarifying representative-payee responsibilities and ensuring that young people can access their funds both during and after foster care.

These are practical problems that states can solve with thoughtful policies and appropriate oversight.

From Government Dependency to Financial Opportunity

At Able Americans, we believe public policy should empower people with disabilities to pursue greater independence, not trap them in systems that discourage saving and financial advancement.

Too often, government benefit programs impose strict asset limits that make it difficult for people with disabilities to build the financial stability that others take for granted.

ABLE accounts offer a way forward by allowing eligible individuals to save for their futures while preserving access to critical supports.

For foster youth with disabilities, that opportunity can be especially meaningful. Savings accumulated during childhood could help provide a foundation for education, employment, housing and independent living as they transition out of foster care.

The Trump administration deserves credit for pressing states to end the orphan tax. And states like Arizona and Kansas deserve recognition for demonstrating how states can translate benefit protection into lasting financial opportunity.

Now other states should follow that example.

“Able Americans stands ready to help states bring public agencies, private-sector partners and disability advocates together, with people with disabilities leading the conversation,” said Rachel Barkley, director of Able Americans. “The people these benefits belong to should have a say in how they’re protected and how they’re used. For a young person leaving foster care, that means knowing what they have, how to access it and how to put it to work toward the future they choose.”

The goal should not simply be to stop taking money from vulnerable children. It should be to help them keep it, grow it and use it to build the futures they deserve.