Ten Years to Save Corporate America From Leftists

Warning that the radicalization common on college campuses is gaining a foothold in corporate boardrooms, Free Enterprise Project (FEP) Director Justin Danhof, Esq., thinks the business community could become a tool of the political left within a decade unless conservatives fight back right now.

In an interview with Decision, the magazine of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, Justin points out that “the progressive crowd is the most vocal.” And their in-your-face strategy has won victories for social justice warriors ranging from corporate donations to the abortion lobby to the promotion of the homosexual lifestyle in commercials.

And, in the case of North Carolina lawmakers who pushed back by passing legislation to require people to use group bathrooms appropriate to their biological gender, LGBTQ activists were able to engineer its repeal by whipping up corporate outrage and threats of companies and sports organizations pulling their business out of the Tarheel State:

The clear message was that any state or city that bucks the demands of the LGBTQ agenda will be publicly shamed and have its economic vitality threatened. And the chief enforcers of this hardball approach? Big corporations—using stigma and the almighty dollar as weapons.

But FEP is standing in the left’s way of a smooth takeover of the business world:

Justin Danhof, general counsel for the National Center for Public Policy Research and a member of the Christian Legal Society, is one of the few people trying earnestly to stop the Left’s advance on corporate America. His group owns modest shares in dozens of large companies, and Danhof attends shareholder meetings, pleading the case that corporations should be in the business of ethically maximizing profits for shareholders instead of giving millions to the abortion lobby, gay rights groups and radical environmental groups. In fact, he has a dire prediction that Christians and sympathetic conservatives should hear. “The bottom line is, what the Left is doing to corporate America is what they’ve already done to the college campuses,” Danhof says. “It’s the same tack. I tell people that in my best estimation, we’ve got about a decade to stop this before corporate America—and we’re speaking in this instance of large, publicly traded companies—becomes [like] the college campus.”

Setting the business community back to politically neutral is not an easy task when FEP is effectively fighting a war on three fronts:

Danhof says the co-opting of corporations by the social Left is a “tri-part problem”: A new breed of progressive CEOs and corporate directors from liberal elite colleges; small but vocal employee groups that lobby internally for progressive social policies; and outside forces pressuring companies to fall in line in order to be validated as socially responsible.

Decision also profiled the work of 2ndVote, which rates companies politically so people can make informed decisions about where they spend their hard-earned dollars.

To read the entire Decision article, click here.