New Clarence Thomas Documentary Available in Your Home on Monday

When it was in theaters, I lamented that the Clarence Thomas documentary “Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words” deserved a “big opening” like Al Gore or Michael Moore might get for one of their documentaries.

It’s finally getting one – and it’s perfect for your life during this pandemic. You don’t have to go to a theater!

“Created Equal” is a telling of Clarence Thomas’s life story and motivations that is based on extensive interviews with him and with those close to him. I called it “a remarkable documentary about a remarkable man.” Yet it was only available on a handful of movie screens at any given time.

But now “Created Equal” will be available to you in your home and on your phone when it is broadcast on PBS stations nationwide on Monday, May 18 at 9pm Eastern.

Want to hear a story about someone who rose from abject poverty to the pinnacle of his profession? Watch “Created Equal.”

Want to find out what motivates the senior justice of the U.S. Supreme Court? Watch “Created Equal.”

Want to know why Justice Thomas rarely utters a word during oral arguments? Watch “Created Equal.”

So now that you’ve made the decision to watch “Created Equal,” you can set up a reminder to watch on Monday here. If you forget – and you don’t want to do that – there are second chances, because the documentary will be available for streaming for 14 days after that at PBS.org, on the PBS app and through the websites of PBS affiliates.

To read my commentary about the “Created Equal” documentary that was published in Washington, D.C.’s The Hill newspaper, click here.