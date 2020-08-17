17 Aug 2020 Is Your Mask Keeping You Safe? – ScoopTV: Episode 5

Posted at 13:57h

Your face mask may not be giving you the protection that you may think from COVID-19. How effective is yours? Take the cigar smoke challenge… this edition of ScoopTV will show you how.

