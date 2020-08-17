17 Aug 2020 Is Your Mask Keeping You Safe? – ScoopTV: Episode 5
Posted at 13:57h in Featured Video, ScoopTV, Videos
Your face mask may not be giving you the protection that you may think from COVID-19. How effective is yours? Take the cigar smoke challenge… this edition of ScoopTV will show you how.
Help support The National Center
A gift to The National Center will be used to fund critically-important programs not offered by any other group, including:
- The Free Enterprise Project (FEP), the liberty movement’s only full-service shareholder and activism group that’s effective in pushing corporate America to the right;
- Project 21, the liberty movement’s only public relations agency for black conservatives and libertarians that has already created over 40,000 media opportunities;
- The Environment and Enterprise Institute (EEI), which counters misinformation being spread by the environmental left.