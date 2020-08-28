28 Aug 2020 Should Schools Reopen? – ScoopTV: Episode 6
Posted at 14:55h in Featured Video, ScoopTV, Videos
The Trump Administration is right to push for schools to reopen. For many families struggling with disabilities, it was cruel to shut down the schools in the first place. It is heartless to keep them closed now. Find out why in ScoopTV episode 6.
