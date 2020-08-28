Should Schools Reopen? – ScoopTV: Episode 6

The Trump Administration is right to push for schools to reopen. For many families struggling with disabilities, it was cruel to shut down the schools in the first place. It is heartless to keep them closed now. Find out why in ScoopTV episode 6.

Help support The National Center

A gift to The National Center will be used to fund critically-important programs not offered by any other group, including: