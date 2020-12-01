01 Dec 2020 Free Enterprise Project December Newsletter

Welcome to the FEP December Newsletter  
FEP:  leading the battle to keep American corporations neutral, fair, and profitable.
IN BRADLEY SERIES,  FEP DIRECTOR JUSTIN DANHOF URGES CONSERVATIVE ENGAGEMENT WITH CORPORATE AMERICA

Conservatives and people of faith need to “engage with companies” to prevent them from being wholly taken over by a left-wing political agenda. The left is successful at being the tail that wags the corporate dog because of engagement – not disengagement… Engagement is the way to succeed in this battle.  In this We the People video, Justin explains that the left manipulates the “environment, social and governance” (ESG) process to exert influence over corporate America.
WOKE COMPANIES, STOP PANDERING TO MILLENNIALS’ SOCIALISM PHASE
Social justice warriors (SJWs) insist that corporate America should get woke because “the millennials demand it” and that corporations that don’t fall in line will lose the younger generations forever.  That’s ridiculous.  When kids are young and naive, they lean left; the more they learn, the further right they drift.  Even the boomers, who started as hippies, became yuppies in their 30s.  Corporations that kowtow to the whims of the younger generation will come to regret it.
Read the full Townhall Finance commentary by Scott Shepard.
BIASED “EXPERTISE” IS WORSE THAN WORTHLESS
Just as the left misuses science, pretending that it answers policy questions all by itself, the left also misuses claims from “experts.”  A representative sample of experts in a field must include experts from all relevant viewpoints, not just left-wing experts whose recommendations reflect not only their knowledge in the field but also their personal political and policy preferences.  Because the left has captured higher education and the old news media, any “expertise” coming from these institutions won’t provide objective answers.
Read the full Townhall Finance commentary by Scott Shepard.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT – THE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR HAS ISSUED A FINALIZED RULE ON ESG INVESTING IN ERISA PENSION PLANS
The Department of Labor has finalized and released a new rule on tax-qualified retirement plans governed by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) in order to codify the extent to which Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations factor into investment decisions. Thank you to those of you who joined with the Free Enterprise Project in supporting the passage of this rule.
HONEST CLIMATE POLICY IS HARD
Left-wing shareholder activists are pushing gullible corporations to set radical “climate policy” for themselves, including zero-carbon requirements that may be impossible to achieve, unnecessary, or worse for the environment than natural gas, and that will cost exorbitant amounts of money.  This is stupid and may be illegal.
Read all about it in this new National Policy Analysis by FEP Deputy Director Scott Shepard.
