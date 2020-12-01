|
WOKE COMPANIES, STOP PANDERING TO MILLENNIALS’ SOCIALISM PHASE
Social justice warriors (SJWs) insist that corporate America should get woke because “the millennials demand it” and that corporations that don’t fall in line will lose the younger generations forever. That’s ridiculous. When kids are young and naive, they lean left; the more they learn, the further right they drift. Even the boomers, who started as hippies, became yuppies in their 30s. Corporations that kowtow to the whims of the younger generation will come to regret it.
