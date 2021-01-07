A message from David A. Ridenour, president of the National Center for Public Policy Research:

The breach of the U.S. Capitol yesterday should be denounced by every American as an affront not only to the rule of law but to the tradition of a peaceful transition of power that has existed since our founding. But it should also serve as a lesson about the dangers of intemperate language intended to advance political agendas.

Unfortunately, politicians don’t seem to have learned anything. A number of them – including Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY), Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and National Association of Manufacturers president Jay Timmons – are calling for Vice President Mike Pence and a majority of President Trump’s Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove the president from office before his term expires on January 20. This may be good for creating headlines, but it furthers politics of division and is absolutely irresponsible. It’s also dangerous.

Precipitating a constitutional crisis, and confirming the deeply held belief of some supporters of the president that his opponents will stop at nothing to remove him from an office – even less than two weeks before his term ends – will only throw more fuel on the fire.

Cooler heads must prevail.

Tens of millions of Americans doubt the election results, and they believe they have no voice.

The objective ought to be to change these perceptions – not confirm them.

It’s time politicians think before they speak.