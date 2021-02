Nasdaq, the company overseeing the nation’s second-largest stock market, is trying to get government approval for an unconstitutional, discriminatory scheme. As Justin recently wrote at The Federalist, Nasdaq “plans to delist any company from its exchange that won’t appoint board members based on how they look, whether they have sex with the ‘right’ people, or identify as a letter in the LGBT lexicon.”

At Townhall Finance, FEP Deputy Director Scott Shepard added that Nasdaq is proposing mob-like tactics: “Nice business you have here. You don’t have to kiss our ring and institute our quotas. What a shame, though, what happened to that last company that said no. Hate to see that happening to you.”