Tanden: Not Fit for OMB

Noting it is “critical” for the director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to “lead the agency with sound judgment, as well as bipartisan civility,” the National Center has joined a coalition of other conservative groups and individuals to point out that President Joe Biden’s nominee to fill the position – Neera Tanden – “has shown neither.”

In an open letter to the U.S. Senate distributed by the Conservative Action Project (CAP), the coalition argues that Tanden – who most recently served as the president and CEO of the radical Center for American Progress special interest group – “has not demonstrated the judgment, civility, or disposition to lead one of the most important offices of the executive branch.”

Specifically, the letter notes that Tanden

“mishandled the personal details of a sexual harassment allegation at the Center for American Progress, the organization which she led.”

at the Center for American Progress, the organization which she led.” “has significant financial ties to Wall Street financiers… [which] raise concerns of who would have access and influence to OMB under her watch.”

to Wall Street financiers… [which] raise concerns of who would have access and influence to OMB under her watch.” “has also demonstrated deeply partisan behavior” through abusive and specious social media posts (for which Tanden has acknowledged her “regret”).

Signatories to the letter warn that Tanden’s potential tenure in the Biden Administration risks being “marked by more naked partisanship and influence peddling than fair mindedness and sober diligence toward the well-being of all Americans.”

After the letter was distributed, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced his opposition to Tanden’s nomination. This puts her future at OMB in serious jeopardy.

The CAP letter about Tanden was signed by National Center General Counsel Justin Danhof, Esq. Among the other 65 people who signed are former Attorney General Edwin Meese III, Constitutional Congress Chairman J. Kenneth Blackwell, Council for National Policy Chairman Kelly J. Shackleford, Esq., Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, Eagle Forum Chairman Anne Schlafly Cori and 60 Plus President Saulius “Saul” Anuzis (groups listed for identification only).

Click here to see the full CAP letter and list of signers.