Major corporations are wading into social and moral issues, including funding pro-abortion groups such as Planned Parenthood and opposing religious freedom laws.

Even so, FEP Director Justin Danhof warns those who have grown distrustful of corporate America to not simply respond with boycotts, as they don’t work. Instead, conservatives should ENGAGE with these corporations. Engaging has worked spectacularly for the left, and it can work for conservatives and people of faith. The Free Enterprise Project (FEP) has shown over and over again that this is true.