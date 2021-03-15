Vote the Corporate Bums Out

For a long time, the prescribed conservative remedy to leftist bias and bullying was to separate from society and “build our own” infrastructure. One such example would be the desire for a conservative social media network.

But when Parler came along, “Amazon disappeared Parler with the stroke of a key,” notes Justin Danhof, Esq.

In a Breitbart commentary, Justin – the director of the National Center’s Free Enterprise Project – explains:

Parler was declared unfit by these corporate oligarchs simply because it allowed conservatives to freely communicate.

Conservatives built. Conservatives came. And the left took notice, responding by tearing asunder what conservatives had built.

What to do next?

In his commentary, Justin implores conservatives not to fall back on the other conservative separation strategy of wanting to remove themselves from the marketplace through a boycott of liberal companies.

Instead, Justin advocates for conservatives to engage businesses that are at odds with them and their values:

When big business teams up with the political left and takes actions that are anathema to conservatives, the right-wing reaction is almost always to call for a boycott. But sit back and ask yourself when that has ever worked. Remember when conservatives were going to boycott Nike after it signed cop-hating Colin Kaepernick to a multimillion-dollar endorsement deal? They didn’t. So when Kaepernick demanded that Nike pull a shoe honoring Betsy Ross and the American flag from store shelves, Nike’s management complied. Conservatives once again threatened to boycott. They didn’t. So now Nike knows that these are hollow threats.

Justin chronicles similar conservative boycott failures against Coca-Cola, Disney, Proctor and Gamble and the NFL.

And it would be even more disastrous if conservative investors and conservative pension fund managers divested themselves from companies that are pushing the liberal agenda.

“What conservatives should do instead,” Justin writes, “is engage with corporate leaders who do the bidding of the political left.”

For example, when talking won’t lead to a happy understanding, conservative investors can “vote the bums out”:

Every publicly traded company holds an annual shareholder meeting at which investors have an opportunity to vote for or against board members. But the numbers prove that conservative investors aren’t voting… Imagine what would happen if conservative shareholders and red state pension fund managers all started voting against board members of the far-left companies that are corrupting the culture. Perhaps some business leaders would decide it’s no longer worth doing the woke left’s political bidding and focus instead on improving their respective companies.

Justin explains that, in the case of Apple, around 30% of the votes given to shareholders were not cast. This could have made a difference in some cases – or at least sent a powerful message that would make corporate leaders take notice.

It would certainly make more of a statement than idle threats to not buy a soft drink or to cancel a streaming service.

