Yes, There Is a Crisis at the Border. Yes, the Biden Administration Is Responsible.

“Border Crossings Are at Record Lows as Trump Declares a National Emergency to Build a Wall,” read the headline of a 2019 CNBC article. However reluctantly, the mainstream media had to admit it: President Trump had made effective progress in securing the southern border of the United States.

Now we have a much different situation. In February alone, U.S. border agents detained nearly 100,000 illegal aliens crossing the U.S.-Mexico border — 22,000 more than in January. One Texas migrant facility has reached 729% capacity, forcing children to sleep on the floor and shower only once every 5 days. That can’t be good, especially considering we are in the middle of a global pandemic.

Norah O’Donnell reported on Tuesday that 13,000 unaccompanied minors were in U.S. custody. That number had nearly tripled overnight, as only 4,561 had been reported on Monday.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas even admitted that the United States is “on pace to encounter more individuals at the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years.” The skyrocketing surge leaves the Biden Administration scrambling to control the negative results of its bad immigration policies.

In typical political blame-game fashion, Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki claimed, “the last administration left us a dismantled and unworkable system and, like any other problem, we are going to do all we can to solve it.”

That is utter nonsense and a blatant lie. How stupid does Jen Psaki think we are?

The Biden Administration is well aware it has created this crisis, and it is doing everything in its power to cast the blame on its favorite target, Donald Trump, because you know, “orange man bad,” of course.

President Biden finally emerged from hiding to address the situation, telling migrants, “don’t come over… don’t leave your town or city or community.” I have my doubts about whether Biden’s words will be effective on the matter, considering these immigrants are fully aware that the president supports open borders and amnesty. They’ll want to use the opportunity while it’s in front of them.

Hours into Biden’s presidency, he lifted the “Remain in Mexico” policy through executive order, which turned out to be a disastrous decision. The policy, enacted by President Trump, forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their immigration hearings. But under Biden, these illegal immigrants get released into the United States.

Not to mention, the Farm Workforce Modernization Act of 2021 — which Biden would likely sign into law — is being voted on in Congress this week. This legislation would allow more than 1.5 million undocumented farm workers to apply for legal status if they have worked at least 180 days in agriculture over the past 2 years.

Additionally, the American Dream and Promise Act, which passed the House on Thursday, provides amnesty and green cards to millions of illegal immigrants. The Heritage Foundation slammed the legislation for “rewarding illegal aliens at the expense of American citizens. It is nothing less than a bold attempt to trade American national security, sovereignty, and well-being for perceived political benefit.”

Why doesn’t the Biden Administration support immigration legislation that puts the interest of American taxpayers first, and that rewards immigrants who take the time to legally become citizens?

The current state of our borders is not only detrimental to the United States, but it also diminishes the native countries from which these immigrants are fleeing. At the same time, drug cartels are using the immigration episode to hit the jackpot.

On his Fox News program Tuesday night, Tucker Carlson interviewed President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador. While Americans normally focus on how immigration surges overwhelm the United States, the El Salvadorian leader provided insight into how all involved nations are affected.

President Bukele explained that the emigration surge is draining his country of its hard-working innovators. El Salvadorians are now embarking on the journey north rather than driving his nation’s economy.

Let me be clear on this: America should always want talented, hard-working immigrants to become citizens. Immigrants have long added to the exceptionalism of the United States, bettering our country with their skills. I’m not anti-immigration; I’m just sensibly anti-chaos, and that’s what Biden’s policies have produced. The current numbers are not manageable, and the migrants are breaking the law. Biden has created a lose-lose situation for all countries involved.

The next issue – and arguably the most concerning – is how the cartels are using the immigration surge to boost their power and influence.

On Tuesday night, Former Texas Border Security Captain Jaeson Jones told Carlson how the cartels line the Rio Grande, so as migrants pass through into the United States, they must pay thousands of dollars to the gangs.

Once migrants have made their payments (which fluctuate in price based on one’s race) they are given a colored wristband signifying their payment. “They run it like a business,” said Theresa Cardinal Brown of the Bipartisan Policy Center. “This is a money-making operation and they have to pay close attention to who has paid. This may be a new way to keep track.”

Jones showed Carlson a video of himself watching a gun battle between two cartels. Gunfire broke out at eight in the morning between Cartel Delgado and Cartel Del Noreste, creating audio that sounded as if Jones was in a full-fledged war zone. Carlson quickly noted to viewers that this is “not Iraq, but Texas.”

Maybe if we deployed the thousands the troops at the United States Capitol (or should I say Fort Pelosi) to the southern border we would be able to control the situation. But to Democrats, the nonexistent threat in Washington, D.C. poses more danger than the crisis at the border.

The current border situation is shameful, and it’s due to bad policy.

This is a crisis, and the Biden Administration is fully responsible.

Davis Soderberg is an associate for the Free Enterprise Project at the National Center for Public Policy Research. Follow him on Twitter at @soderberg_davis.