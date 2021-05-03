White House Supports Left’s Assault on Speech

In its support of free speech restrictions on students, “[t]he modern left is now acting as the country’s helicopter parents.”

And the Biden Administration is doing the left’s bidding by unleashing the government in an attempt to overturn U.S. Supreme Court precedent that protects students’ right to speak their minds.

In a Washington Times commentary, Free Enterprise Project Research Associate Davis Soderberg writes:

The prominent traditional liberals of Joe’s youth would have been thrilled by the initial free speech victory, and disgusted by the Biden administration’s push to overturn it.

Davis describes the case that was won at the federal appeals court level by the salty student:

“F—k school f—k softball f—k cheer f—k everything,” a high school student wrote on Snapchat after failing to make the varsity cheerleading squad. When the student was then suspended from the JV cheer team due to the caption, she claimed her post – sent off-campus, without specifically identifying the school – fell under First Amendment protections. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit agreed, upholding her free speech in Mahanoy Area School District v. B.L.

But the Biden Justice Department objected to the lower court’s decision in a brief that supported a Supreme Court appeal of the case, saying the teen’s comments “might properly be regarded as school speech.”

If the appeal is successfully overturned, it could reset free speech precedents established in 1969 – so long ago that Joe Biden wasn’t even yet in office!

All this, Davis notes, highlights the disturbing trend of government bolstering the left’s obvious goal of restricting the First Amendment:

According to the modern left, our nation yearns for a new, enlightened moral-czar who can deliver the needed changes to produce societal equity rather than allowing people to decide what’s best for themselves. The government is to be the guiding compass, led by woke politicians who deserve the power to control the citizenry through a full takeover of its freedoms. The government knows what’s best for the world, and the government should be the provider of rights and freedoms, not merely the protector of rights as it was originally conceived. The new control-freak left seems to have seized the Biden administration. Not only does the administration’s opposition to students’ off-campus free speech demonstrate this, but so does the 35 executive orders enacted by the president in his first 50 days, destroying thousands of energy jobs to satisfy his hyper-green agenda, signing the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan full of handouts to increase Americans’ reliance on the government rather than opening the country, and the Biden administration trying to tell the citizenry how to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Read all of the commentary – “Liberal Hippies of the 1960s Would Be Ashamed of Biden the Helicopter Parent” – at the website of the Washington Times by clicking here.