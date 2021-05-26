Racial Rules Cause Workplace Woes

Fictional CIA agents in movies put their lives at risk checking to make sure terrorists aren’t plotting to destroy American cities, but real CIA agents, featured in new agency videos, appear more concerned with you checking your privilege.

What’s happening at the tip of America’s intelligence spear is just part of a woke culture that is rewriting workplace rules – even in areas where the rules don’t always apply. Free Enterprise Project (FEP) Deputy Director Scott Shepard explains the implications of the CIA’s new recruitment video in a commentary for InsideSources:

You may have heard recently about the CIA training video in which an employee demands the space to “intoxicate people with my effort, my brilliance.” She insists that you know she’s an intersectional, cisgendered millennial-of-color with anxiety issues – but that she does not check boxes. Good news for our enemies: It appears we’re not a serious country anymore. Bad news for Americans, though. Not only because our “intelligence” service has been reduced to using such an “instructional” tool, but because even worse incursions of critical race and “justice” theory are infiltrating businesses near you.

And it doesn’t stop there. Major American companies such as Disney and Goodyear, as well as police departments, are embracing so-called anti-racism, anti-sexism and other political constraints in the workplace to the detriment of investors, employees and the public.

At Coca-Cola, employees were mandated to take part in training that considered “whiteness” so bad that it encouraged people to “try to be less White.”

Scott notes that FEP pushed back against Coca-Cola’s radicalism:

At Coca-Cola’s annual shareholder meeting, the company’s CEO apologized for any “confusion” the endorsement caused and asserted that “we would never ask employees to be less themselves.” Great, but given Coke’s penchant for employee training, how about some training for managers: All racism is racism, even against Whites? Imagine the response if Coke had “innocently” linked to materials defining Blacks or Hispanics negatively and asking them to humbly reform.

“Woke critical race and justice theory is a cancer that will bring deep and explicit discrimination into every workplace, schoolhouse and public square decision,” Scott warns, “unless we shut it down right away.”

Scott's commentary – "Woke Critical Theory Brings Deep Racism to Employers Near You" – was syndicated by InsideSources, and has appeared in newspapers including the Detroit News and Orangeburg Times and Democrat.

