Watch LIVE – Justin Danhof at CPAC-Dallas

Justin Danhof, Esq., the director of the National Center’s Free Enterprise Project (FEP), is part of a panel discussion this Saturday (July 10) at CPAC 2021 in Dallas, Texas.

The panel – “Engaging in a World Where the Left Has Made Everything Political: Politics, Corporations, Communications, Censorship and Foreign Manipulation” – is scheduled for 10:20am Eastern. Justin will talk about the woke assault on corporate America and FEP’s shareholder activism to counter this encroachment.

Justin is participating in the subgroup on “Corporations, Communications and Censorship” with Gentry Collins of Collins Anderson Philp Public Affairs and Jim Lamon of DEPCOM Power. The panel also features former Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and investigative journalist Sara Carter.

There are two options to watch this event live. The American Conservative Union – CPAC’s organizer – is streaming it on its website, conservative.org. Also, Fox Nation (a subscription service) is also streaming CPAC.