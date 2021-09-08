The president of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) tried to discredit Cuomo’s sexual assault accusers. HRC is also lobbying for the Equality Act, which would diminish religious liberties and destroy women’s sports.

So why are Apple, Coca-Cola, American Airlines, Pfizer and Target continuing to spend your shareholder money to serve as HRC Platinum Partners? The Free Enterprise Project is calling on these corporations to renounce their support of this vile organization. READ MORE