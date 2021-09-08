STOP BANK OF AMERICA’S DIVISIVE “WOKE AT WORK” AGENDA
Bank of America is launching a new Critical Race Theory initiative. Sign this petition to tell BoA CEO Brian Moynihan that you oppose this divisive and racist CRT agenda. READ MORE
APPLE, COCA-COLA, OTHERS IGNORE CALL TO DISSOCIATE FROM HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN
The president of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) tried to discredit Cuomo’s sexual assault accusers. HRC is also lobbying for the Equality Act, which would diminish religious liberties and destroy women’s sports.
So why are Apple, Coca-Cola, American Airlines, Pfizer and Target continuing to spend your shareholder money to serve as HRC Platinum Partners? The Free Enterprise Project is calling on these corporations to renounce their support of this vile organization. READ MORE
AMERICAN EXPRESS RACE SENSITIVITY TRAINING IS “BLATANTLY RACIST”
“Critical race theory trainings, such as the ones American Express subjected its employees to, are blatantly racist. Full stop,” Justin Danhof, Esq., told the Fox Business Network. READ MORE
BEN & JERRY’S POLITICS: SCOOPS OF TROUBLE FOR UNILEVER
National Center President David Ridenour says the antisemitic activism of Ben & Jerry’s could be devastating for its parent company, Unilever.
“Thirty-five states have laws on the books requiring divestment from businesses that support boycotts against Israel. This could lead to a Unilever sell-off.” READ MORE
SOCIAL MEDIA SHOULD PRACTICE WHAT IT PREACHES
Twitter has banned Donald Trump, but continues to allow the Taliban to use its social media platform to communicate with the world.
“The mind reels,” responds FEP Director Scott Shepard. READ MORE
COAT COMPANY THROWS DOWN AGAINST CONSERVATIVES
Patagonia “put its employees’ livelihoods at risk not only by refusing to work with partners and customers who don’t share their extreme politics, but by demanding that retailers discriminate in the same ways they do,” FEP Director Scott Shepard told the Fox Business Network. READ MORE
THE FUTURE OF WOKE INVESTING
“Environment, Social and Governance” is a confusing mouthful of terms, but it’s the driving force behind making American businesses compliant to the left-wing agenda.
As Justin Danhof recently noted, it’s a “wildly important topic that’s not talked about enough.” READ MORE
