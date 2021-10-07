SEC Sued for Approving Nasdaq’s “Racist, Sexist” Board Quota Rules

Washington, D.C. – The National Center for Public Policy Research has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) over the SEC’s approval of the Nasdaq Stock Market’s board diversity rules, which require Nasdaq-listed companies to either establish board of director quotas on the basis of race, sex and sexual orientation, or explain why they have not done so.

The National Center, represented by the New Civil Liberties Alliance (NCLA), argues that the SEC lacks the authority to establish such quotas. The SEC’s regulatory authority, established by the 1934 Securities and Exchange Act, is limited to regulation of securities to ensure honest markets and to enforce federal laws that punish fraud. The lawsuit asserts that approving market rules establishing quotas for boards of directors exceeds that limited authority.

“The SEC has grown increasingly politicized in recent years, and especially since the arrival of Chairman Gary Gensler,” said Scott Shepard, Director of the National Center’s Free Enterprise Project. “It has a narrowly circumscribed authority: that of protecting shareholders in limited ways. In no way does this extend to social engineering of the sort attempted by the Nasdaq rule. It was thus illegitimate for the SEC to approve the rule. The approval was especially appalling because the rule in effect requires companies to either subordinate merit to illegal race-, sex- and orientation-based discrimination, or open themselves to the howling left-wing mob.”

The SEC approved Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Rules 5605(f) and 5606 on August 6. The rules require that listed companies (a) must disclose information about their board members’ self-identified gender, race and sexuality; and (b) either include on their board minimum quotas of individuals of certain gender, racial and sexual identities or publicly explain why the board does not meet such quotas. Nasdaq offers companies access to a list of “board-ready diverse candidates” who could meet the quotas. The ultimate enforcement mechanism for failing to adhere to these rules is the delisting of the company from Nasdaq.

The National Center submitted a comment to the SEC during the approval process in which it argued that the quotas exceed the SEC’s authority, are unconstitutional and illegal and are impermissibly vague.

“In allowing Nasdaq’s board plan to go forward, the SEC is completely flouting the U.S. Constitution,” said Justin Danhof, Esq., executive vice president of the National Center. “The folks who run Nasdaq may have no clue what is and isn’t constitutionally permissible, but the lawyers and regulators at the SEC ought to know better. Companies should be free to appoint directors who will help their firms prosper. Mandating board appointments based on the color of candidates’ skin, their gender and their sexual partners is not only unconstitutional, but also pandering, racist, sexist and just plain offensive. Let’s hope the court issues a commonsense decision overturning this radical scheme.”

Nasdaq’s board diversity rules are also being challenged in parallel lawsuits.

