01 Nov 2021 Free Enterprise Project November 2021 Newsletter

The biggest names in the conservative movement will be together at the National Conservatism Conference. We are excited to see Justin Danhof share thoughts on combatting the Left’s hostile takeover of American companies through the boardroom.
Panel 3: Justin Danhof and Scott Shepard of the National Center for Public Policy Research and Stephen Soukup of the Political Forum Institute discussed the growing trend of corporations putting aside fiduciary duties to concentrate on ESG goals. This change in focus has a profoundly negative impact on shareholders, customers, and society as a whole. READ MORE

IS THE NEXT BIDEN SCANDAL A POLITICIZED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION?
In the average year, usually, about 50 percent of Free Enterprise Project proposals made it past SEC-staff review. After some changes that make the review process completely opaque and arbitrary, that number has fallen to zero. Only bias and corruption can explain this change.

“I guarantee you that, somewhere in the SEC’s posh D.C. headquarters, there is a letter directing staff to blacklist our proposals,” said National Center for Public Policy Research Executive Vice President Justin Danhof, Esq. READ MORE

BIDEN IN BED WITH BIG TECH
Scott Shepard, FEP Director, recounts the many ways in which the Biden Administration is colluding with private industry to restrict Americans’ First Amendment rights. Now that’s the kind of collusion that should bring on impeachment. READ MORE

FACEBOOK’S CHICKENS COMING HOME TO ROOST
Americans are still reeling over Facebook’s 6-hour outage. But beyond that, and thanks to new revelations from the Wall Street Journal, Facebook is actually “in a world of hurt” and “may not survive.”
That’s fine with Scott Shepard, director of the National Center’s FEP.

PFIZER’S “SYSTEMATIC RACISM” PROBLEM
“All non-minority applicants who are passed over for hiring or promotion at Pfizer should immediately sue the company for discriminatory hiring practices,” says Justin Danhof. READ MORE

 WALMART TRAINING TEACHES EXECS, MANAGERS ABOUT AMERICA’S “WHITE SUPREMACY CULTURE”
Justin Danhof , a Walmart shareholder through the National Center for Public Policy Research, condemned the CRT training for Walmart employees.

“As a Walmart shareholder, I really want to know how much money the company is spending to indoctrinate its employees with this racist propaganda,” Danhof told Fox Business. “I also want to know if Walmart staffers were given an opportunity to object to this madness without fear of reprisal. Telling company managers – in a mandatory training – that they are guilty of ‘white supremacy thinking’ is beyond insane,” Danhof added.

"But that's the exact state of play with corporate America as more and more companies adopt racist and Marxist training programs."
