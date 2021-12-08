Biden Orders Carbon Neutrality, But “No Executive Order Can Override the Laws of Physics”

President Joe Biden signed an executive order aimed at making the federal government carbon-neutral by 2050. Of course, just because he has demanded this pipe-dream goal doesn’t mean it’s feasible.

“No executive order can override the laws of physics,” responded National Center Senior Fellow Bonner Cohen.

“By seeking to make the federal government ‘carbon neutral by 2050,’ the Biden Administration is taking a giant step toward making the U.S. completely dependent on intermittent renewable energy,” Bonner continued. “Europe is in the midst of a severe energy crisis of its own making because it has cast its lot with wind and solar power. What has the Biden Administration learned from the fiasco across the Atlantic? Absolutely nothing.”

Even after failing to learn from Europe’s example, the Biden Administration hopes to set an example for the rest of the United States.

“As the single largest land owner, energy consumer and employer in the nation, the Federal Government can catalyze private sector investment and expand the economy and American industry by transforming how we build, buy and manage electricity, vehicles, buildings and other operations to be clean and sustainable,” the order states.

The National Center’s Drew Johnson says this misguided plan will prove costly, both to taxpayers and to the environment.

“Biden’s scheme to zero-out federal carbon emissions by 2050 will be a massive expense for Americans who will have to foot the bill for unnecessarily overhauling or replacing everything from buildings to government fleet vehicles to ferries,” Drew said. “Needlessly creating new cars, ships and trains and constructing new buildings in order to meet Biden’s kooky carbon-free diktat will use far more energy and resources than the dopey plan will ever save.”⠀

Drew also noted that Biden may be using this executive order to cozy up to his donors.

“Biden’s plan appears more like a payback to his contributors than an honest attempt to do right by the Earth,” Drew added. “The plan will be a huge wealth redistribution from working families to the wealthy elites who make electric vehicles, solar panels and other green gadgets.”