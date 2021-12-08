SHAREHOLDER ACTIVISTS SUE CALIFORNIA OVER RADICAL BOARD OF DIRECTOR RULES FEP and Pacific Legal Foundation have teamed up to sue California over its discriminatory quotas for corporate boards of directors. This follows on the heels of FEP’s lawsuit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for approving Nasdaq’s racist, sexist quota rules for the companies listed on its exchange. READ MORE Justin Danhof and Scott Shepard chatted with Steve Malzberg about Senator Marco Rubio’s Mind Your Own Business bill, aimed at holding woke CEOs accountable to prioritize shareholders over their own personal policy agendas. WATCH