SHAREHOLDER ACTIVISTS SUE CALIFORNIA OVER RADICAL BOARD OF DIRECTOR RULES
FEP and Pacific Legal Foundation have teamed up to sue California over its discriminatory quotas for corporate boards of directors. This follows on the heels of FEP’s lawsuit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for approving Nasdaq’s racist, sexist quota rules for the companies listed on its exchange. READ MORE
Justin Danhof and Scott Shepard chatted with Steve Malzberg about Senator Marco Rubio’s Mind Your Own Business bill, aimed at holding woke CEOs accountable to prioritize shareholders over their own personal policy agendas. WATCH
WAKE-UP CALL FOR WOKE CEOS
Free Enterprise Project Director Scott Shepard has a timely warning for woke CEOs:
“The debacle of the COP26 global-warming summit revealed the profound business risks of following further down the path of the hard left.” READ MORE
DECONSTRUCTING BRIAN MOYNIHAN
“Brian Moynihan is a messianic menace, who has become a billionaire running a too-big-to-fail bank, and who now wants to use that bank and its owners’ and clients’ assets to constrain and diminish the lives of his guarantors (American taxpayers) while he remains a master of the universe.” – Scott Shepard, Director of FEP. READ MORE
Donating to FEPwill provide success in our focus on shareholder activism and the confluence of big government and big business. DONATE
The National Center for Public Policy Research is a communications and research foundation supportive of a strong national defense and dedicated to providing free market solutions to today’s public policy problems. We believe that the principles of a free market, individual liberty and personal responsibility provide the greatest hope for meeting the challenges facing America in the 21st century.