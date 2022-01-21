Free Enterprise Project Reminds CEOs of Duties to Shareholders — Not BlackRock’s Larry Fink

Washington, D.C. – “Larry Fink doesn’t think that you as CEO or we as shareholders are very bright, or he wouldn’t make so many glaringly false assertions. And because of this, you will lead your company into true mountains of risk – reputational, legal, regulatory, legislative and more – if you follow his lead,” concludes a letter to CEOs released today by the Free Enterprise Project (FEP) of the National Center for Public Policy Research (NCPPR).

The letter was issued in response to the release by BlackRock CEO Larry Fink of his annual letter to fellow CEOs on Tuesday.

FEP’s letter to CEOs continues:

Over the course of his fairly brief letter, Fink reveals that he doesn’t understand (or pretends not to understand) capitalism. He makes overtly absurd claims about the non-partisan nature of his demands to the corporations in which his clients have invested. He misunderstands his fiduciary duty. And he fails to recognize that his vision for the future is already failing, in the United States and all around the world.

Scott Shepard, the Director of the Free Enterprise Project and author of the letter, explained further. “Fink claims that he is the avatar of ‘stakeholder capitalism,’ but then accidentally admits that the model is really just a cover for his assertion of his own – uniformly leftwing – personal policy preferences in the name of stakeholders. And the ‘capitalism’ that he touts isn’t capitalism at all; its managerial socialism, with him as the unelected national economic czar.”

“He knows and we all know that his agenda – discriminatory ‘equity’ and politically driven carbon-elimination goals – is cribbed right from the heart of woke ideology and leftwing political commitments. He is not even vaguely credible when he pretends otherwise. In fact, the claim radically undermines the rest of his assertions, which are themselves both further evidence of partisanship and self-dealing, and based on non-objective and purposefully incomplete research.”

“Fink’s defensive posture in this year’s letter is very telling,” said Justin Danhof, NCPPR’s Executive Vice President. “It’s clear that, within BlackRock, he has surrounded himself with a stable of yes-men and lapdogs who never question the boss. However, as our merry band of warriors that are speaking truth to the lies of ESG and the damaging results of woke capitalism are gaining in numbers and volume, Fink’s clearly unable to explain the myriad of lies he’s been spewing for years. But we must continue to speak out and redouble our efforts.”

“Fink still controls most of BlackRock’s $10 trillion in assets that he uses to vote for favored left-leaning corporate board members and left-wing ESG shareholder proposals. The financial harm that will befall American companies, because of BlackRock’s outsized shareholder voting power, will cripple the economy right at a time when the nation is battling insanely high inflation due to the Biden Administration’s disastrous economic policies. This is a time to support American companies, not to financially burden them by propping up Fink’s leftwing worldview.”

