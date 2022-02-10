FREE ENTERPRISE PROJECT REMINDS CEOS OF DUTIES TO SHAREHOLDERS — NOT BLACKROCK’S LARRY FINK In his annual letter to CEOs, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink reveals that he doesn’t understand (or pretends not to understand) capitalism.

He makes overtly absurd claims about the non-partisan nature of his demands to the corporations in which his clients have invested. He misunderstands his fiduciary duty. And he fails to recognize that his vision for the future is already failing, in the United States and all around the world.
LARRY FINK'S 2022 LETTER TAKES US BACK TO 1984; FEP RESPONDS TO HIS PREPOSTEROUS CLAIMS BlackRock CEO Larry Fink thinks pushing American companies into adopting arbitrary carbon-reduction goals and selecting directors and employees based on skin color, sex and sexual orientation rather than skills and experience "is not a social or ideological agenda."

In his annual letter to CEOs, he actually tried to portray this agenda as somehow the epitome of caring, nonpartisan capitalism rather than his own ideological whims.
TAKE ACTION DIRECTV has announced plans to drop One America News Network (OANN) from its offerings. This is an obvious attempt to silence conservative voices.

OANN provides critical news analysis and conservative opinion that is desperately needed due to the extreme liberal bias of most major media outlets.
Let's stand with OANN and tell DirecTV and AT&T to keep OANN on the air.

VISA SLAMMED FOR SPONSORING THE BEIJING OLYMPICS Visa refused to address its investors' concerns about its sponsorship of the "Genocide Olympics."
ICYMI: SOUKUP PROVIDES ESG 101 FEP ally Steve Soukup, author of 'The Dictatorship of Woke Capital,' provides a much-needed resource for those of us pushing back against the liberal ESG agenda.

He defines key terms and frames ESG for what it really is: a tactic.
WALGREENS'S DECEIT EXPOSED IN SHAREHOLDER MEETING Walgreens investors learned that the company's stated commitment to all of its stakeholders, as outlined in the Business Roundtable's Statement of the Purpose of a Corporation, was a public-relations effort rather than a real change in stance.
COSTCO OPPOSES FEP'S CALL FOR MORE TRANSPARENCY OVER CHARITABLE GIVING At Costco's annual shareholder meeting, Costco executives opposed FEP's shareholder proposal seeking transparency in disclosing the company's charitable giving.