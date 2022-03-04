FEP FEATURED TWICE ON CPAC MAINSTAGE FEP Director Scott Shepard tells attendees of the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) how they can fight woke capitalism. On a panel with Mercedes Schlapp and David Bernhardt, National Center Executive Vice President Justin Danhof exposes how liberal politics is taking over big business through the ESG agenda. WALL STREET JOURNAL HIGHLIGHTS FEP’S SHAREHOLDER ACTIVISM AT DISNEY “A Walt Disney Co. shareholder wants the board to study the company’s workplace training, arguing it could discriminate against white employees,” writes The Wall Street Journal’s Richard Vanderford about FEP.

And new changes at the SEC “mean that shareholders have a new avenue to scrutinize and potentially influence companies.” READ MORE “RED HANDED” EXPLAINS WHY AMERICA’S ELITE ROLLS OUT THE RED CARPET FOR RED CHINA Congratulations to our board member Peter Schweizer for hitting #1 on the New York Times Bestseller List with his new book “Red Handed!”

We especially appreciate that he encourages his readers to follow the FEP’s shareholder activism model to hold corporations accountable when it comes to China. READ MORE ASKING AMEX FOR ACCOUNTABILITY ON RACIAL AGENDA The FEP is holding American Express accountable for its racial agenda.

AmEx pledged $1 billion to promote social justice causes.

It subjects its employees to a Critical Race Theory-inspired “Anti-Racism Initiative.” Yet it is unwilling to be up-front about these efforts and how its investors are affected by them. READ MORE WATCHING CEOS BECOME POLITICAL SUPER-VILLAINS Woke CEOs have funded the efforts to turn urban areas into nightmares of criminality. They’re now horrified by the consequences when those policies are implemented – but just the consequences for themselves, not for the communities they pretend to support. READ MORE TAKE ACTION DIRECTV has announced plans to drop One America News Network (OANN) from its offerings. This is an obvious attempt to silence conservative voices.

OANN provides critical news analysis and conservative opinion that is desperately needed due to the extreme liberal bias of most major media outlets.

Let’s stand with OANN and tell DirecTV and AT&T to keep OANN on the air. SIGN THE PETITION