It’s Time to Send Coke CEO James Quincey Packing

Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey has turned one of America’s most celebrated brands into what many have justly begun referring to as “Woka-Cola.” Previously the company had been not only a symbol of American culture and capitalism at large, but also a celebration of what’s good in this country and the world.

In the recently-released 2022 edition of “Balancing the Boardroom: How Conservatives Can Combat Corporate Wokeness,” the Free Enterprise Project (FEP) outlines in detail how Quincey has destroyed a classic American company and what can be done about it.

It was Quincey’s HR department that distributed materials to its employees instructing them to “be less white.” Quincey also condemned Georgia’s voting-integrity bill, has snuggled up to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and actively lobbied against legislation combatting slave-labor production.

As we write in “Balancing the Boardroom“:

Coca-Cola, then, is to the left of even the infamous Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. It has become a corrupt purveyor of racism at home and worldwide, an opponent of clean and fair elections in the U.S. and a defender of slavery and concentration camps in communist China. This is about as far from a jolly Santa Claus, ice-skating polar bears and teaching the world to sing as it is possible to get.

In short, it’s time for Quincey to go.

FEP will be challenging Quincey at Coke’s annual shareholder meeting on April 26 at 8:30 a.m ET. If you own shares in The Coca-Cola Company, you can attend the virtual meeting as well and vote “no” regarding the retention of Quincey as CEO. Coca-Cola’s annual proxy statement and instructions on how to attend the meeting can be found here.

To read more about Quincey in “Balancing the Boardroom,” click here. “Balancing the Boardroom” is a comprehensive guide for center/right investors who desire to utilize their shareholder proxies to protest the most hard-left CEOs and board members in America.