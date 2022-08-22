Distressed Communities Can Benefit From Opportunity Zones In a Recessionary Economy

In his recent commentary for Real Clear Markets, Project 21 Member Stone Washington says that “Urban blight is a cyclical dilemma that has plagued many major American cities for generations. Great urban centers once considered to be bastions for economic opportunity, professional mobility, and relatively peaceful living environments now suffer from financial disrepair, labor drought, and a continuum of structural stagnation.” Stone writes, “With the advent of globalization, deindustrialization, and the outsourcing of professional opportunities, many of these cities have been found noncompliant with modern times and now stand as shells of their former glory.”

To read the full piece, click here.