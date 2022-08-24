SHEPARD: ESG Threatens the Fabric of Our Society

In his recent column in the Washington Examiner, Free Enterprise Project Director Scott Shepard does a deep dive on ESG, “stakeholder capitalism” and corporate wokeness, and outlines the most effective solutions available to fight back.

“ESG and stakeholder capitalism are not forces of good. Rather, they are the camouflage for the forces that have led to the hard-left politicization of so much of corporate America and that threaten the strength of our economy and the fabric of our civil society,” Scott writes.

To read the full piece, click here.