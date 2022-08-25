25 Aug 2022 Americans Are In For A Bumpy Ride To The Democrats EV Utopia

Bonner Cohen

“What’s in store for the American driving public after passage of the Democrats’ ill-named Inflation Reduction Act?” asks National Center for Public Polic Research’s Senior Fellow, Bonner Cohen in his recent opinion piece in the Daily Caller. “Aside from the new taxes, handouts to the well-connected, and price controls on certain pharmaceuticals, the bill’s “climate” provisions contain a slew of incentives crafted to promote electric vehicles (EVs). But the Byzantine structure lawmakers erected to govern the transition to the EV green utopia guarantees that things will get a lot bumpier…”

