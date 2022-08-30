NCPPR Files Suit Against Starbucks for Racist Civil Rights Violations

Yesterday the American Civil Rights Project (the “ACR Project”) filed suit in Spokane, Washington against beverage giant Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz and the company’s officers and directors. The suit was filed on behalf of the National Center for Public Policy Research (NCPPR), a long-time shareholder.

NCPPR’s petition argues that Starbucks’ policies violate state and federal civil rights laws, creating material corporate liabilities. It seeks to bar Starbucks’ officers and directors from continuing to implement racially discriminatory policies and to hold them accountable for the harms those policies have done to shareholders.

Read the Press Release here.

Read the Complaint here.