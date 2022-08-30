30 Aug 2022 Racial Discrimination Ramps Up In Woke Minneapolis School System

AK Kamara

Writing in the Washington Times Opinion Section, Project 21’s AK Kamara said, “The Minneapolis public school system is so woke and progressive, that they are going to begin openly discriminating against teachers based on gender, sexual identity, and race beginning in the spring of 2023. But don’t worry, they are only discriminating against “over-represented teachers” (aka white heterosexual males and female teachers).”

