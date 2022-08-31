31 Aug 2022 SHEPARD: Corporate DEI Is Illegal

In his latest commentary for Real Clear MarketsFree Enterprise Project Director Scott Shepard analyzes recent lawsuits against major corporations for discrimination, and the promise the lawsuits hold for curbing illegal Diversity, Equity & Inclusion programs.

Scott Shepard“This is all very simple, CEOs: All Americans not only have civil rights, but have the same civil rights as all other Americans,” writes Scott.

