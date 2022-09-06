06 Sep 2022 NCPPR Takes Aim At NASDAQ Board Diversity Rule
Posted at 15:39h in Free Enterprise Project
Free Enterprise Project Director Scott Shepard appears on One America News to discuss NASDAQ’s unconstitional board diversity rule. Watch the full interview below:
This excerpt from One America News, broadcast on 9/6/22 and featuring Free Enterprise Project Deputy Director Scott Shepard, has been posted under fair use guidelines for the purpose of non-profit, educational public debate by the National Center for Public Policy Research, a 501(c)(3) educational foundation under the Internal Revenue Code.