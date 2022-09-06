SHEPARD: SEC Likely to Lose Lawsuit Over Approval of Illegal Nasdaq Rule

In his column today in the Daily Caller, Free Enterprise Project Director Scott Shepard writes about the National Center’s ongoing lawsuit against the Securities and Exchange Commission for approving Nasdaq’s discriminatory board quotas.

“The SEC is a government actor, and American government actors may not take actions that would encourage discrimination on the basis of race, sex or, more recently, sexual orientation,” writes Scott.

To read the full piece, click here.