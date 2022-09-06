06 Sep 2022 SHEPARD: SEC Likely to Lose Lawsuit Over Approval of Illegal Nasdaq Rule

Posted at 17:11h in Blog, Free Enterprise Project by

In his column today in the Daily CallerFree Enterprise Project Director Scott Shepard writes about the National Center’s ongoing lawsuit against the Securities and Exchange Commission for approving Nasdaq’s discriminatory board quotas.

Scott Shepard“The SEC is a government actor, and American government actors may not take actions that would encourage discrimination on the basis of race, sex or, more recently, sexual orientation,” writes Scott.

To read the full piece, click here.



The National Center for Public Policy Research is a communications and research foundation supportive of a strong national defense and dedicated to providing free market solutions to today’s public policy problems. We believe that the principles of a free market, individual liberty and personal responsibility provide the greatest hope for meeting the challenges facing America in the 21st century.