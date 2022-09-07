REHBERG: Bank Australia Ends Car Loans, Unless it’s an EV — US May Follow Suit

In her recent opinion piece for The Hill, Free Enterprise Project program coordinator Sarah Rehberg writes, “Bank Australia recently announced that it will stop granting loans for new fossil fuel cars from 2025 forward to force more people to purchase electric vehicles. Justifying the bank’s move, its chief impact officer proclaimed, ‘We think that the responsible thing for us to do … is to ensure that our vehicle lending doesn’t lock our customers in to higher carbon emissions and increasingly expensive running costs in the years ahead.’”

“But is making it more difficult for hard-working men and women to obtain affordable vehicles that run on reliable energy really the ‘responsible thing’ to do? That’s exactly the premise that environmental extremists would have everyone believe…” writes Rehberg.

